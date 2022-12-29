Thank You GH For Giving Esme Prince The Perfect Parents

With a gene pool like Esme’s, she was gloriously doomed.

Photo by Soap Hub

Sometimes a soap strikes gold with a brand-new character you love to hate. In the case of General Hospital, Esme Prince is one of those characters. She is messy, without remorse or empathy, out for number one, is not afraid of a little seduction, and she is all these things while barely out of her teens. That’s quite an accomplishment and now we know how she did it — it’s all in the DNA.

General Hospital Didn’t Make The Same Mistake Twice

From her first introduction to the Port Charles scene not even a year and a half ago, GH fans have speculated who Esme’s (Avery Kristen Pohl) real parents could possibly be. It was easy to suspect that Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) might have been her father considering her fascination with him and determination to intern at Spring Ridge where he is ‘convalescing.’ We felt a sense of pride when we were proven correct.

Then, we had to pray that her mother was not somehow a retconned kid for Felicia Scorpio (Kristina Wagner). The soap already tried this in recent years when it introduced Peter August (Wes Ramsey) as Anna Devane’s (Finola Hughes) retconned son with her stalker, Cesar Faison (Anders Hove), and that didn’t work out very well at all. We couldn’t handle the idea of Felicia being given a child with Ryan, a man who terrorized and stalked her many years ago.

Either GH never intended to make Felicia Esme’s mother or it heard fans’ outcry when presented with hints that she might be, but coming up with Heather Webber as an original or a replacement choice is sheer genius. This may be a new Heather to us as Alley Mills is now in the role rather than Robin Mattson, but Mills has already made the character her own and has endeared herself as the legendary soap villainess.

Esme Prince Didn’t Stand A Chance

With parents like notorious soap sociopaths Ryan and Heather, it’s no wonder Esme is the way she is. She couldn’t have been anything but a crazed young woman with no moral compass and tons of pent-up rage.

Watching Ryan and Heather vow to make anyone who would dare to hurt a hair on their precious little girl’s head pay is dysfunctional soap parenting at its best. Ryan has already proven himself as father of the year by ordering his daughter to sleep with an older married man and Heather just adds to the fun. We can’t wait until Esme and her parents are finally reunited as a family of three to see all the juicy havoc they can wreak on Port Charles.

General Hospital (GH) airs weekdays on ABC. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what's coming up in Port Charles, check out all the latest that's been posted on GH spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show's history, click here.

