GH Commonality: Should Carly Spencer And Ava Jerome Be Friends?

Would Port Charles be able to survive it?

Carly Spencer and Ava Jerome had lots of reasons to despise each other on General Hospital. Ava is partially responsible for the death of Carly’s son, Morgan Corinthos. Ava slept with Sonny Corinthos and gave birth to his daughter, Avery – whom Carly promptly made sure she had a claim on.

General Hospital Polling

Also, Carly (Laura Wright) hates almost everyone, especially women. And Ava (Maura West) isn’t exactly the warmest of personalities. But now that all of the above is water under the bridge, should the two become frenemies? Or even…friends?

GH: Better Off Bad

Please, no, 15% of you beg. Carly and Ava’s sparring is so much fun, you would hate for it to turn into politeness…or even genuine warmth. These are two people with edges. Why would you want to sand those off in the name of…peace?

General Hospital: Carly Spencer and Ava Jerome Calling a Truce

Maybe a temporary cease-fire, 30% of the audience is suggesting, but nothing long-term. They can be polite while passing Avery back and forth. They can make small talk when they run into each other in the three business locations Port Charles boasts. They can even toast at periodic parties. But not for long. And definitely not forever.

Spreading the GH Wealth

Carly and Ava both have new people to hate now. Carly has decided Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) is the evilest evil that ever eviled, while Ava has better reasons to not be a big fan of Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl)…or Elizabeth Webber Baldwin (Rebecca Herbst). So since they both have other concerns, a friendship might be just what the doctor ordered (is General Hospital still about doctors?), 55% suggest.

And can you imagine what might happen if they were to join forces? If Ava and Carly turned their scheming brilliance on a third party, all of Port Charles would be left in rubble. They’d like that.

