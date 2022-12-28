DAYS Spoilers Photos: Nancy Has Concerns About Chloe’s Choice In Men

Photo by Soap Hub

DAYS spoilers photos for Wednesday, December 28, 2022, are here! Catch a glimpse of your favorite Salemites stirring up drama. This is going to be an episode you will not want to miss.

Nancy Miller (Patrika Darbo) is thrilled to see her daughter so they can chit-chat about Chloe Lane’s (Nadia Bjorlin) love life. Is she happy? Is she in a healthy relationship? Is Stefan O. DiMera (Brandon Barash) the right kind of man for her precious girl? Chloe does her best to ease her mother’s concerns but it’s not easy.

Can Stefan himself smooth these waters? He’s made no secret of his ruthless nature or powerhouse deeds, but he is also a man who has known and cherished love. He adored Chloe before and he’s heading that way again.

Meanwhile, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) and Jada Hunter (Elia Cantu) go over some pressing Salem matters. They have quite a few cases on their hands and their personal lives are…less than ideal. Which pressing issue are they going to concentrate on today?

At the same time, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) does his best to keep Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) distracted. He and Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) have big plans to put her in her place but one wrong move and it will all fall apart.

