[Video] B&B Spoilers Video Preview: Alive Sheila Carter Has Everyone On Edge

Find out what’s coming up for your Los Angeles favorites!

Photo by Soap Hub

The B&B spoilers preview for December 27 – December 30, 2022, is here! Find out what your favorite Los Angeles players are up to this coming week!

B&B Spoilers Video Preview

A storm is brewing in Los Angeles and knowing that Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) is somewhere out there have many people on edge. Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) announces that Sheila is alive and out there and others like Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) are just as worried about this fact as she is.

Meanwhile, Sheila is making her way through the torrential downpour, announcing she’s “almost there” out loud, as she gets ready to stake her claim to her son. Next, she decides that the best course of action is to cut off the power to his home. Nothing says, “Hi Honey, Mommy’s back” better than ratcheting up the fear in her poor son John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) and his wife Steffy Forrester Finnegan (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and making them feel incredibly vulnerable.

Sign up to get our latest news and spoilers newsletters!

Finn realizes his mother is as dangerous as she ever was — maybe more so now. He’s not the only one worried. Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), and Katie Logan (Heather Tom) are also on edge. It’s just a matter of time before everyone knows what Sheila’s going to do next! See it all for yourself in the promo below.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) airs weekdays on CBS. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Los Angeles, check out all the latest that’s been posted on B&B spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.

For more about what’s happening on your favorite soaps, join the conversation over on our Facebook Page, check out our Twitter feed, or look for an update on our Instagram stories. See you over there!