[Video] Y&R Spoilers Video Preview: The New Year Brings Up Old Feelings

Find out who is connecting on the last day of the year.

The Y&R spoilers preview for December 27 — December 30, 2022, is here! Find out what your favorite Genoa City players are up to this coming week!

Y&R Spoilers Video Preview

The holiday season kicks into high gear now that the New Year is upon us. Former marrieds Nicholas Newman (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon Rosales (Sharon Case) share a warm moment reconnecting over coffee at Crimson Lights — will it spark new feelings?

Also feeling that hint of nostalgia is Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) and Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) over at the Abbott mansion. But these two take it way past talking and instead are drawn to each other with a passionate kiss and hug.

Of course, the biggest walk down Memory Lane happens when former rivals Traci Abbott (Beth Maitland) and Lauren Fenmore Baldwin (Tracey Bregman) welcome back their favorite singing partner, Danny Romalotti (Michael Damian), with Lauren’s husband Michael Baldwin (Christian Le Blanc) also on hand to clink champagne glasses at midnight. See it all for yourself below.

The Young and the Restless (YR) airs weekdays on CBS.

