B&B Spoilers for December 28: Taylor Hayes And Brooke Logan Pal Around

Ridge’s ex-ladies enjoy each other’s company instead of his.

B&B spoilers for Wednesday, December 28, 2022, promise Brooke Logan and Taylor Hayes keeping their word to move forward as friends. Why fight over a man when they can give each other the gift of peace and harmony?

B&B Spoilers Highlights

When Taylor (Krista Allen) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) said they choose themselves, they meant it. Well, Taylor meant it and Brooke is trying to mean it. She did have that little kiss with Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) at Christmas but that’s neither here nor there. It didn’t mean anything (except it meant everything but we’re not ready to talk about that). For now, the ladies are happy laying this rivalry to rest.

They take some downtime to share their victory, nurse their broken hearts, and bask in their newfound camaraderie. This is a very different way of life for these former adversaries and it’s really quite nice. The gals may find they regret spending years chasing after the same man instead of taking this route and being their own sheroes.

Bold and Beautiful: A Fight To The Finish

As things between Brooke and Taylor slow down, fireworks are exploding at the cliff house. Steffy Forrester Finnegan (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) faces her worst fears as Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) attempts to worm her way into Finn’s (Tanner Novlan) heart. This is the She-Devil’s last ditch effort to stay in Finn and Hayes Finnegan’s lives.

The joke’s on Sheila, though. Finn isn’t falling for anything she is saying. Not after all she did. She shot him, tried to kill Steffy, kept him in a locked room as she ran Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda) off the road, and faked her own death. He never wants to see her again. Ever.

B&B Spoilers: It Never Ends

Unfortunately, getting rid of Sheila isn’t going to be easy. It never is. She’s fighting for her freedom and the last remnants of the family she has left. She’s not going down easy so Steffy and Finn better be ready to go to battle once again.

