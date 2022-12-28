Y&R Spoilers For December 28: Diane Crosses Enemy Lines

Will she successfully convince Jeremy Stark to leave town?

Photo by Soap Hub

The Y&R spoilers for Wednesday, December 28, 2022, tease a mother crossing enemy lines, a father questioning his children’s decisions, and a woman helping a friend keep a big secret. You won’t want to miss a bit of this drama-filled episode.

The Y&R Spoilers Highlights

Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) swears up and down she’s a changed woman. She’s done everything she can to win back the affection of her son, Kyle Abbott (Micheal Mealor), and his dad, Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman). For the most part, it’s worked — at least with the men in her life. Sure, the women in Genoa City are less inclined to believe her, and they even ended up bringing Jeremy Stark (James Hyde) to town.

Jack made a deal with Jeremy, but the other man wanted to talk to Diane. So, she crosses enemy lines to talk with Jeremy in an attempt to fulfill the deal Jack made with the ex-con — $1 million and a talk with Diane. Will she successfully convince Jeremy that she had nothing to do with him going to prison? Will the plan work? Probably not, but look for Jack to be impressed by Diane’s calm under pressure.

Young & Restless Spoilers: Questionable Decisions

Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) wants his children — all of them — to work at Newman Enterprises. It seems he’s basically given up on having Abby Newman Abbott Chancellor (Melissa Ordway) join her siblings, but he’s not quite given up on Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) rejoining the company.

READ THIS: Find out what happened today on Young and the Restless.

For a bit, it seemed Victor was pleased to have Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) and Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) working at the company, and he appreciated the things they’d done with Newman Enterprises. However, something happens that causes Victor to question Nick and Victoria’s decision-making. Could this end up being what allows him to lure Adam back to the company?

Y&R Spoilers: A Secret

Right before Christmas, Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) experienced some strange stomach discomfort when she and Nick had a coffee date. It seemed minor at the time, but perhaps it wasn’t so minor. Chloe Mitchell Fisher (Elizabeth Hendrickson) helps Sally keep a secret. Could it have something to do with her stomach issues? Or, does Sally have something else she’s hiding?

In case you are behind on The Young and the Restless, let Soap Hub help catch you up on all the latest Genoa City happenings. Each weekend, we publish the weekly recaps that let you know the biggest things that went down and help you to understand where the show is now. Check them out by clicking here.

The Young and the Restless (YR) airs weekdays on CBS. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Genoa City, check out all the latest that’s been posted on Y&R spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.