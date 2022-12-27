GH Spoilers For December 28: Are Valentin And Anna Getting Closer To Lucy?

Soap Hub

Anna has been on the run long enough.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a8wqE_0jvsIbcw00
Photo bySoap Hub

GH spoilers for Wednesday, December 28, 2022, reveal deeper mysteries, heartfelt apologies, strange offers, and so much more. You won’t want to miss an emotional moment of this new episode.

GH Spoilers Highlights: Vanna In Amsterdam

It’s finally time for our intrepid sexy superspies Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) and Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) to make their way from their Dutch windmill to the city of Amsterdam where they are set to meet with a diamond jeweler connected to Victor Cassadine.

They know Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring), the woman who loved all those diamonds from Victor, is out there somewhere and alive. Finding her is the key to clearing Anna’s name and getting back to their lives in Port Charles. Of course, danger lurks for Vanna as the mystery of Lucy’s disappearance deepens. Will they be spending New Year’s Eve back hiding in their windmill away from their fellow PC residents partying on The Haunted Star?

General Hospital Spoilers: Spencer Apologizes, Victor Warns

After all this time, Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) is finally ready to tell Ava Jerome (Maura West) he is sorry for all the things he did to her and all the horrible things he said about her. He was foolish and really believed she had taken advantage of his father. Now, Spencer has a lower opinion of Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma) than ever and knows it was Ava who was likely taken advantage of instead.

READ THIS: Find out what happened today on General Hospital.

Meanwhile, Victor confronts Nikolas with the false knowledge that Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) is pregnant with another Cassadine heir and he has a lot to say about that. He issues Nikolas a warning that he is playing with fire with Ava and with the son he already has. Will Nikolas heed that warning and come clean to Victor about who is really carrying a Cassadine heir?

General Hospital: Brotherly Love And Motherly Love

Laura Collins (Genie Francis) and Martin Grey (Michael E. Knight) spend time at Pentonville visiting Spencer’s protector, their brother Uncle Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober). Laura is still unsure if she can trust him but he offers her the help she really needs. Could he know something about The Hook?

Finally, Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) is worried about Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) and her need to have this blowout birthday party. GH spoilers say she makes a big promise after admitting she has betrayed her trust. Has she figured out Britt wants to leave town and does she promise to make sure that doesn’t happen?

General Hospital (GH) airs weekdays on ABC. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Port Charles, check out all the latest that’s been posted on GH spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.

# General Hospital# Soap Operas# Anna Devane# Valentin Cassadine# Victor Cassadine

Comments / 1

Published by

We aim for Soap Hub to always be a place soap fans can come and find all the information they need on the stories, stars, and behind-the-scenes happenings.

Minneapolis, MN
6757 followers

