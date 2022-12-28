DAYS Spoilers for December 28: Operation ‘Control Kristen DiMera’ Begins

The tables are about to turn on Kristen DiMera.

DAYS spoilers for Wednesday, December 28, 2022, tease Kristen DiMera about to get what’s coming to her…and more. Brady Black and Eric Brady have a plan and if it works, she’ll be out of their lives and everything will be right in the world again.

DAYS Spoilers Highlights

Fighting fire with fire always seems to solve problems, right? That’s what Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Eric (Greg Vaughan) are hoping. At least this one time. Playing nice with Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) has never worked so drastic measures it is! But, will it work?

Kristen may be in the dark about the inner workings of this sinister plot but she’s the Queen of schemes and her evilness definitely gives her an upper hand in almost every situation. Kristen can smell a scam from a mile away so these men better act fast and not slip up or it’s all over.

DOOL Spoilers: Do You Love Him?

Speaking of secrets, Wendy Shin (Victoria Grace) struggles with keeping her own. She and Johnny DiMera (Carson Boatman) discuss what they know and what they should do about it. Can they really sit back in silence knowing things will go so badly for poor Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus)? Of course, speaking up comes with consequences.

As for Gabi, her brother tries to get through to her before she walks down the aisle. Is she really in love with Li Shin (Remington Hoffman)? Does she love him like she loved Stefan O. DiMera (Brandon Barash)? This talk may just give Gabi some much-needed food for thought.

Days of our Lives Spoilers: Questioning Crushes

Meanwhile, Nancy Miller (Patrika Darbo) also has questions about a woman loving Stefan. She asks Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) about her budding relationship with the DiMera powerhouse. She can’t imagine her daughter falling for this fellow again after all he’s done. But, alas, that’s not exactly Nancy’s choice. All she can hope for is for her daughter to be safe, happy, and to know that she is keeping her guard up.

