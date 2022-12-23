Y&R Recap For December 22: Billy Worries Victoria Is A Christmas Grinch

She’s not thrilled to see Johnny growing closer to Chelsea.

The Y&R recap for Thursday, December 22, 2022, brings some heartwarming family moments, significant sadness and worries, a dirty deal made, and so much more.

Y&R Recap Highlights

Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) and Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) grew closer while Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) took Connor Newman (Judah Mackey), Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan), and Johnny Abbott (Paxton Mishkind) out for a holiday meal. Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) worried about her relationship with her son, and Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) tried to calm her fears. Daniel Romalotti (Michael Graziadei) visited Summer Newman Abbott (Allison Lanier), and later, he got a surprise visit from his dad, Danny Romalotti (Michael Damian). Summer, Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor), and Harrison Lock (Kellen Enriquez) surprised Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) at the cabin while Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) made a dirty deal with Jeremy Stark (James Hyde). Now let’s dive deeper into what happened.

Y&R Recap: Christmas Grinch

Nick and Sally met outside for some coffee, and he admitted that he’d been busy answering Christian’s questions lately. They were all Santa-related. Sally dubbed it the “Santa inquisition,” and Nick told his little boy it was magical, and he declared, “sometimes you just gotta believe in the magic.”

Sally praised Nick’s expert fathering. She asked him how he was doing with Faith Newman (Reylynn Caster) being off in the Swiss Alps for the holiday season. Nick missed Faith but counted it as a parenting success. Sally pointed out how Nick’s children had quite the age range, which she appreciated, and Nick admitted that being a parent is the best thing he’ll ever do.

Sally said she’s never seen somebody up close who loved parenting, and then she explained about her carny childhood. She didn’t go to school, and she didn’t have friends her own age. Sally only had her sister Coco. It was a less-than-merry conversation, and it ended when Sally revealed that her parents abandoned her and her sister. Nick had compassion for Sally’s experience. She told him all about her Grams (Patrika Darbo), as well as her Great Aunt Sally Spectra (Darlene Conley). She waxed poetic about growing up in a household of women only.

After the trip down Memory Lane, Sally asked Nick about their gift plans. She wanted to ensure that Nick didn’t go over the top with whatever he got her. They both agreed that they hadn’t gone overboard and joked about their gifts. When it started to snow, they kissed as the flakes gently fell. Unfortunately, Sally had an upset stomach from the coffee, so they left.

Y&R Recap: Holiday Moments

Billy and Johnny showed up at Chelsea’s, exchanging gifts. Johnny wished Chelsea a Merry Christmas. Connor came in, and the two boys enjoyed being together. Adam showed up, and he was snarky about Billy being there. Billy explained that Chelsea gave Johnny a gift, and Adam backed off the snark.

He was there to take Chelsea and Connor to dinner, and when the boys came into the room, Connor asked if Johnny could come with them. Chelsea invited both Johnny and Billy, but Billy passed. However, he allowed Johnny to go. Adam wondered if Victoria was really going to be okay with it, but Billy said he’d make it okay.

Billy went downstairs to Crimson Lights, and Victoria was upset that Billy had let Johnny go to dinner with Chelsea, Connor, and Adam. She admitted that it was very difficult for her to accept that Connor and Chelsea were part of Johnny’s family. However, Billy pointed out that Johnny had always known that Victoria had adopted him, but she worried that her relationship with Johnny would change. Billy insisted that they support what their son wanted, and Victoria agreed.

At Society, Adam asked Chelsea if she was ready for dinner with Johnny, but she brightly chose a table. Chelsea noted that she didn’t like cilantro, and both Johnny and Connor admitted it tasted like soap to them, too (a supposedly inherited trait). Billy and Victoria showed up at Society, and Victoria looked forlorn as she watched Adam, Johnny, Connor, and Chelsea enjoying dinner as a happy little family.

They walked over to the table, and Chelsea invited Billy and Victoria to join them. Adam pulled up a chair, and Billy said it was starting to feel like Christmas.

Young and the Restless: Let’s Make A Deal

At the Abbott home, Daniel greeted Summer with a hug, noting that the mansion looked just like he remembered. Kyle welcomed his brother-in-law with some good-natured ribbing. Daniel wanted to know where Summer and Kyle were going, but Kyle only revealed they were going on a Santa tracking mission. When Kyle left to get their stuff together for the trip, Summer asked her brother about Lucy and Heather. Daniel still didn’t open up about what had happened with his family.

Later, Summer, Kyle, and Harrison arrived at the cabin, but Diane wasn’t there. After a few tense moments, Diane showed up. She had taken a walk in the snow. Together they decorated the tree. Diane promised she was working on her relationships with both Kyle and Summer’s families so they could enjoy many more Christmases together. Kyle lifted Harrison to place the star atop the tree.

Back in Genoa City, Daniel went to the patio at Crimson Lights, and he remembered his sister asking him about Heather and Lucy. Later, he went back to his hotel room alone, and a knock sounded on his door. He opened it to his dad, Danny Romalotti.

Y&R Recap: Anger Games

An angry Jeremy accused Jack of leading him on a wild goose chase, but Jack said he was at a loss. Jeremy didn’t quite believe that Jack didn’t know where Diane was, though. Jack insisted it wasn’t his fault that Diane had covered her tracks — after all, Jeremy is the one who caused her to flee. Jack went on and on about Diane’s lies since her return.

Jack said he’d keep his promise to cover Diane’s debts. Jeremy said he didn’t want it, but Jack offered to double his offer to $1 million. Jack eagerly wanted to know if they had a deal, and Jeremy agreed, saying he’d keep the cash and wait around until Jack had the other half the day after Christmas.

The Young and the Restless (YR) airs weekdays on CBS. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Genoa City, check out all the latest that’s been posted on Y&R spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.

