GH Recap For December 22: Hook Evidence Leads Straight To Esme’s Parents

Heather and Ryan tried to stay one step ahead of the cops.

The GH recap for Thursday, December 22, 2022, features a very telling break in the Hook case.

GH Recap Highlights

In this episode, Mac Scorpio (John J. York), Felicia Scorpio (Kristina Wagner), and Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) paid Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) a visit at Spring Ridge while Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl) bided her time in her tower prison. Also, Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) and Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) came up with a plan, Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) and Ava Jerome Cassadine (Maura West) bonded, Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard) came through for Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton), and Dex Heller (Evan Hofer) came to Josslyn Jacks’s (Eden McCoy) rescue.

Mac was ready with his ugly sweater at Rice Plaza when he got word that the DNA found on the earring Rory Cabrera (Michael Blake Kruse) had when he was killed belonged to Ryan’s late wife, Gloria Wilson. Felicia was stunned and insisted on heading over to Spring Ridge to confront Ryan.

As for Ryan, he was not happy to sit there and pretend to be locked-in as Heather Webber (Alley Mills) had fun dressing him both as Santa and then Rudolph. She told him they will avenge whoever hurt their daughter and then handed Ryan a gift she quickly hid when Mac, Felicia, and Dante walked in. They warned him he is now connected to The Hook case thanks to the earring as Ryan blinked that he would only talk to Ava.

Once alone, Ryan told Heather that the earring was on the bracelet she took of mementos of his victims, and he demanded to know if she still had it.

Over at Wyndemere, a lonely Esme taunted a drunk Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma) over his divorce and was secretly thrilled she managed to make her daddy’s wish come true. She was later touched when Nikolas was kind enough to bring her clean bed linens.

General Hospital Recap: Josslyn And Trina’s Love Lives

Spencer and Trina made it clear that they truly still believe Esme is The Hook. Trina was happy that Spencer stopped by and told her he wasn’t leaving town but was dismayed when he vowed to come up with a plan to lure Esme out of hiding and make her pay for Rory’s death. Once Trina realized that she couldn’t talk Spencer out of this scheme, she offered to join him and make Esme jealous by “pretending” they have turned to one another.

Josslyn also had Christmas Eve drama when she got a flat tire. Having tailed her, Dex was right there to rescue her on the side of the road. As they waited for a tow truck, Joss and Dex flirted with one another again and shared another passionate kiss.

While Carly waited for Josslyn to get home so they could watch a movie, Ava stopped by with Avery Corinthos (Ava and Grace Scarola). While Avery went upstairs to play, Carly and Ava had a chat, and Carly was stunned to learn that Ava and Nikolas were divorcing because he cheated multiple times. Carly did her best not to taunt Ava after Ava taunted her when she and Sonny divorced earlier this year.

GH Recap: Christmas Joy And Sadness At Rice Plaza

Brook Lynn was thrilled when Chase showed up at Rice Plaza and sang his duet with Blaze. After the performance, Chase informed BLQ he only did this to help bring Linc Brown down, but he would not be reuniting with her romantically despite her belated letter to the civilian review board, possibly getting him a second chance.

While Brook Lynn was sad, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) and little Donna made both Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) and Sasha Gilmore Corbin (Sofia Mattsson) happy with her gifts and her sweet wishes as snow began to fall in Port Charles.

