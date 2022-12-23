DAYS Recap For December 22: Brady Okays Eric’s Risky Rachel Plot

Brady gave the go-ahead for a dangerous plan.

Photo by Soap Hub

The DAYS recap for Thursday, December 22, 2022, sees one father approving desperate measures to get out from under the thumb of his obsessive ex.

DAYS Recap Highlights

In this episode, Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) tipped Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) into agreeing that Rachel Black’s (Finley Rose Slater) kidnapping should be staged. Elsewhere, Li Shin (Remington Hoffman) got his soon-to-be-stepdaughter’s seal of approval, Wendy Shin (Victoria Grace) and Johnny DiMera (Carson Boatman) debated the merits of outing their shared secret, Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder) surprised his mom and dad for the holidays, and Stefan O. DiMera (Brandon Barash) charmed his way into Chloe Lane’s (Nadia Bjorlin) Christmas Eve plans. Now, let’s dig a little deeper into what exactly happened.

Days of our Lives Recap: Best Laid Plans

Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) had news for his little (step)brother: the woman he tied himself to for life is crazier than a common loon, and she’d have no problem ransoming Marlena Evans Black (Deidre Hall), Kate Roberts Brady (Lauren Koslow), and Kayla Brady Johnson’s (Mary Beth Evans) lives in order to get Brady to marry and/or sleep with her against his will.

READ THIS: Find out what’s happening next on Days of our Lives.

So, what is it going to take, and how long will it be before Brady mans up and takes back control of his own life, for everybody’s sake? The answer: not this exact minute, but a bit later, after Kristen has dropped some serious innuendo about her future plans. After that, Brady’s all-in on Eric’s idea to stage Rachel’s kidnapping in an effort to get Kristen to hand over that much sought-after orchid.

Photo by Soap Hub

DOOL Recap: Cat Scratch

Speaking of Kristen, she, Rachel, and Chloe had a particularly unpleasant encounter in the town square, during which Rachel inadvertently let slip to Chloe that Kristen and Brady aren’t sharing a bedroom, let alone a bed. Chloe took great pleasure in hearing that. Kristen took even greater pleasure in promising Chloe that it would only be a matter of time before things changed for the sexier.

DAYS Recap: Bracelets Are A Girl’s Best Friend

Though his initial efforts to impress Arianna Grace — which included him bursting into the Hernandez House dressed as Santa Clause — failed spectacularly, Li eventually won her over with a gift sure to melt any Hernandez woman’s heart: jewelry. In fact, Arianna so appreciated Li’s work that she later named him the winner of his and Gabi Hernandez’s (Camila Banus) bakeoff.

DOOL Recap: Keeping Mum

When Wendy went a calling at the DiMera manse, the last person who she wanted to run into was Stefan, and the last thing that she wanted to talk about was her and Johhny’s trip to Jakarta — she would go on wanting. Not only was it Stefan who answered the door, but the very subject that he raised was Wendy and Johnny’s jaunt.

Photo by Soap Hub

Luckily, Johnny appeared to rescue his good buddy. Gosh, do they both feel bad about keeping Stefan’s brainwashing a secret or what? Yeah, they sure do. But they’re going to keep on keeping on. They’re also going to keep up the charade of dating because that will be easier than staging a breakup…maybe. But also, they’re both really into each other, so there’s that. A gift of a shawl from Johnny brought forth a moment filled with sexual-tension.

Days of our Lives Recap: Sorry Not Sorry

Not only did Stefan score Chloe a ticket to her favorite opera — which just so happens to be staging in the city hosting her mother and son — he scored her FIVE tickets, and he’d love to join her…if she’d love for him to join her, that is. She would? Most excellent!

Equally thrilling was Chloe and Stefan getting to tell Gabi and Li to their faces that they won’t be attending their wedding. Instead, Chloe and Stefan will be sunning and sinning in Miami.

Photo by Soap Hub

Days of our Lives (DOOL) airs weekdays on Peacock+ in the U.S. and The W Network or Global TV App in Canada. For more about what’s coming up in Salem, check out all the latest that’s been posted on DAYS spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.

For more about what’s happening on your favorite soaps, join the conversation over on our Facebook Page, check out our Twitter feed, or look for an update on our Instagram stories. See you over there!