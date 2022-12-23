GH Spoilers Speculation: Britt’s Birthday Party Shocker

How will she ring in the new year?

GH spoilers are strongly suggesting Britt Westbourne’s birthday party won’t just be your usual festive occasion, combining New Year’s Eve fireworks with blowing out some natal candles. Something shocking will happen. But what, exactly, will that be?

GH Spoilers Speculation: Roll Out the Barrel

The shocking development will be that Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) will actually relax and have a good time for a change, 11% are hoping. We understand that she has a lot on her plate right now, and we are sympathetic. Which is why we want her to really enjoy herself this year!

GH: Kill and Kill Again

It doesn’t matter how much fun Britt is having, 22% of you sigh, we know The Hook will strike again. A big party is the perfect setting and occasion for a little murder by stabbing and poisoning. The killer can meld right back into the crowd, and watch their handiwork from afar while pretending to be just as shocked as anybody else.

GH Spoilers: Not Since the Titanic

In the great scheme of disaster things, Britt’s party is going to go down in flames — not unlike Mary Richards’s famous disaster parties, a negative 29% of the audience predicts. A calm party is a boring party, and a boring party is not a soap opera party. If there’s no Hook, we hope there will at least be a scandalous hook-up…that comes to light at the absolutely worst time possible.

General Hospital: The Big Sick

But a winning 38% of voters are only worried that an overtaxed Britt will collapse, letting the cat out of the bag about her illness, which is the last thing she wants. Britt wanted to handle her diagnosis her one way and on her own timeline. This will horrify and humiliate her. Which is the last thing she needs. Let’s just hope we’re wrong.

General Hospital (GH) airs weekdays on ABC. Check your local listings for airtimes.

