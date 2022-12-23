Who Is Needed Most: I’ll Be Home For Days of our Lives Christmas

Who should be hanging up their ornament?

Christmas is the perfect time for long-missing Days of our Lives citizens to make their way home. But some will be more welcome than others. Who do you want to see walk through the door to hang their ornament on the tree?

Days of our Lives: Out West

It won’t be a very happy Christmas for Steve Johnson (Stephan Nichols), Stephanie Johnson (Abigail Klein), and Tripp Johnson (Lucas Adams) unless Kayla Brady Johnson (Mary Beth Evans) and Joe Johnson are there to celebrate with them, 11% insist. This is one of the more functional families in Salem, and we need to see them together for the big occasions!

DOOL: Enough Therapy

Isn’t Jennifer Horton Deveraux (Cady McClain) recovered yet, 14% of the audience is tired of waiting? She went away to get treatment for her pill addiction. Well, she should either be back on the wagon by now or have done enough work to earn a holiday pass. Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) needs support, and they can face their first holiday without Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller) — this time around — together.

Days of our Lives: Ding Dong Donovans

And speaking of recovery, Kimberly Brady Donovan (Patricia Pease) should also be at the peak of health by now, 17% chime in. She, Shane Donovan (Charles Shaughnessy), Theresa Donovan (Jen Lilley), and Tate Donovan Black should stop by to celebrate. Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) deserves to see his son…and Theresa deserves to see through Kristen DiMera’s (Stacy Haiduk) machinations…in no time flat.

DOOL: Come and Get Him

If Will Horton (Chandler Massey) doesn’t get himself back home, pronto, his husband, Sonny Kiriakis (Zach Tinker), is going to start looking around for other options…and Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart) will be right there for him to feast his eyes on. Ari will have a busy enough holiday season, getting ready for her mother’s wedding. But Sonny…Sonny is going to be all alone. And lonely. And vulnerable. Come home, Will, 57% cry.

Days of our Lives (DOOL) airs weekdays on Peacock+ in the U.S. and The W Network or Global TV App in Canada.

