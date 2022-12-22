Young and the Restless Star Judah Mackey Is Celebrating His Birthday

He has a lot to celebrate today!

Connor Newman may feel like this holiday season has a lot of turmoil, what with a new older brother and his mom having her issues. However, actor Judah Mackey, who has portrayed the Newman grandson, since 2019, has plenty to celebrate.

Happy Birthday, Judah Mackey

That’s because he was born on December 21, 2010, in Los Angeles, which means he is turning 12 years old today. The young actor already boasts several acting credits in addition to his stint on Y&R. Additionally, the pre-teen’s breakout role came in 2017 when he portrayed Young William Lynch on Criminal Minds.

Mackey also appears on Apple TV’s The Morning Show as Teddy Kessler, the son of disgraced former news anchor Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell). Additionally, Mackey voiced Karl in the popular Peabody award-winning cartoon, Stillwater.

Acting isn’t his only interest — Mackey achieved another huge milestone when he earned his black belt in Taekwondo. The actor began the sport as a 4-year-old, taking roughly six years to reach his most recent rank advancement. He shared a photo of himself at the beginning alongside an image wearing his blackbelt showing his remarkable growth in the sport.

Connor Newman’s Angst

Mackey began playing Connor in August 2019 after Adam Newman’s (Mark Grossman) son experienced Soap Opera Rapid Aging Syndrom. His character’s mother, Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan), recently announced that he had another brother, which left the pre-teen struggling to adapt to yet another change in his family.

