B&B Spoilers for December 22: Finn And Steffy Celebrate A Sheila-Free Holiday

Finn and Steffy take a break from the drama.

B&B spoilers for December 22, 2022, promise Steffy Forrester Finnegan and Finn trying to put the drama with Sheila Carter aside to enjoy some precious family time. Why dwell on a maniac when they can be full of Christmas cheer?

B&B Spoilers Highlights

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) is on the run and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) doesn’t like that one bit. But, what she doesn’t like more is letting Finn’s (Tanner Novlan) mother ruin her holiday. She and Finn agree to give themselves a break and concentrate on the children and their family.

Bold and Beautiful: One Fabulous Family

The couple has a lot to be thankful for this year. They survived the She-Devil and found their way back to each other. Their love has prevailed after many trials and they are sure there are more to come. For now, though, their day is all about love and what they mean to each other.

Expect a whole lot of love and a healthy dose of devotion as they get the children into the spirit of this magical time of the year. These sweet moments are just what they need after all the chaos. But, are they relaxing a little too soon?

B&B Spoilers: Father Knows Best

Meanwhile, Eric Forrester (John McCook) hears his son’s tale of woe when Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) tells him about the double dumping. Ridge could never predict he would be thrown away by both Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). Oh, and not only that, but his favorite ladies are now each other’s favorite ladies! Whatever will he do?

Eric would be prudent to sit and listen without offering up too much advice, but we all know he can’t help but throw in his two cents. He knows what it’s like to chase love, but he also knows the damage love triangles do. Perhaps it’s time for Ridge to follow the women’s advice and take time to clear his head and figure out what — and whom — he really wants.

