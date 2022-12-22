Y&R Spoilers For December 22: Danny Romalotti Surprises His Family

The rockstar finds his way back to Genoa City for the holidays.

Photo by Soap Hub

The Y&R spoilers for Thursday, December 22, 2022, brings a surprise blast from the past, an unexpected promise, and an unanticipated Christmas gift. You won’t want to miss a bit of this heartwarming episode.

The Y&R Spoilers Highlights

Since Daniel Romalotti’s (Michael Graziadei) recent return, people have thought about his dad, rockstar Danny Romalotti (Michael Damian). There’s good news for fans because he returns home for the holidays. Will Daniel be glad to see him? It’ll be the first time in a long while he’s gotten to spend Christmas with his mom, Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford), and his dad. Many others will be pleased to see Danny, too, like ex-wives Traci Abbott (Beth Maitland) and Christine Williams (Lauralee Bell) as well as former duet partner, Lauren Fenmore Baldwin (Tracey Bregman).

One thing is certain, there are sure to be some big surprises with Danny’s return, and hopefully, he’ll share some heartwarming moments with his friends and family.

Sign up to get our latest news and spoilers newsletters!

Young & Restless Spoilers: A Holiday Promise

Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) decided to make a go of their relationship recently. They discussed their Christmas plans, and Nick wasn’t ready to take her into the fray at the Newmans, but he compromised and said he’d make time for Sally on Christmas after he celebrated with his family. Y&R spoilers tease that Nick makes a promise to Sally, but what will it be? Certainly, it’s way too soon to be too serious.

Y&R Spoilers: A Christmas Surprise

Poor, poor Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters). Mean old Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) called Jeremy Stark (James Hyde) and lured him to town, which resulted in Diane pretending to leave town. Of course, she actually went to the Abbott cabin until the coast was clear, but not everybody knows that.

Kyle Abbott (Micheal Mealor) wasn’t about to spend yet another holiday without his mom after missing so many because she faked her own death. Summer Newman Abbott (Allison Lanier) didn’t want to spend Christmas without Kyle, so the two concocted a plan, along with Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman), to ensure they could celebrate with her. We presume that the unexpected Christmas gift Diane receives comes in the form of her son, grandson, and daughter-in-law.

In case you missed it, there were some incredible performances last week on The Young and the Restless, and Soap Hub had a hard time choosing exactly who should be awarded Performer of the Week honors. Find out which actor made the cut and why by clicking here.

The Young and the Restless (YR) airs weekdays on CBS. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Genoa City, check out all the latest that’s been posted on Y&R spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.