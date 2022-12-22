GH Spoilers For December 22: Spencer Makes A Solemn Vow To Trina

Will he say the words to heal Trina’s heart?

GH spoilers for Thursday, December 22, 2022, reveal promises, threats, good cheer, and so much more. You won’t want to miss an emotional moment of this new episode.

GH Spoilers Highlights: Spencer And Trina Finally Feel Hope

As soon as Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) told Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) to go after what makes him happy, he knew he needed to head straight to Trina Robinson’s (Tabyana Ali) house. After a difficult Christmas Eve, Trina is thrilled to see him standing in her doorway and quickly invites him in.

Trina is able to open up to Spencer and tell him how she feels guilt over Rory Cabrera’s (Michael Blake Kruse) death, and she just wishes the cops could find The Hook already since it’s been so many months. Spencer then vows to Trina that if the Port Charles Police Department can’t solve this case, then he will, as GH spoilers say, Spencer and Trina put their heads together.

Meanwhile, Mac Scorpio (John J. York) admits that they have a lead in The Hook investigation, but he could just be talking about the venom found in Rory’s system or the earring Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) found. Then again, maybe the PCPD really did come up with a clue.

General Hospital Spoilers: Esme And Her Crazy Parents

Little do Spencer and Trina know that their old enemy Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl), has been locked in a tower for weeks as Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma) has been keeping the pregnant teen there. GH spoilers tease that Esme taunts Nikolas, and when she is alone, she promises Ace Cassadine that she will do anything to set them free.

Over at Spring Ridge, Esme’s parents, Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) and Heather Webber (Alley Mills), get in the Christmas spirit or as in the spirit as one can be when one is faking locked-in syndrome while forced to wear reindeer ears and a Rudolph nose. Ryan does not look amused when Heather tells him he will jump for joy when he sees a gift.

GH Spoilers: Christmas Eve At Rice Plaza

Little Donna Corinthos enjoys her time at Rice Plaza with Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) and Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), telling Sasha Gilmore Corbin (Sofia Mattsson) that she made a Christmas wish just for her.

Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton) is thrilled to see Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard) there and still hopes he will sing, but he is not forthcoming about whether that will happen as BLQ asks him if they can ever get past the civilian review board letter incident.

Finally, Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) seems to be in a giving mood for the holiday (although not an honest one) as she and Ava Jerome Cassadine (Maura West) find common ground.

General Hospital (GH) airs weekdays on ABC. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Port Charles, check out all the latest that’s been posted on GH spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.

We aim for Soap Hub to always be a place soap fans can come and find all the information they need on the stories, stars, and behind-the-scenes happenings.

