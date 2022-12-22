Kristen isn’t letting Chloe get in her way!

Sign up to get our latest news and spoilers newsletters!

DAYS spoilers for Thursday, December 22, 2022, tease a fiery moment when Kristen DiMera runs into her nemesis, Chloe Lane. These ladies do not get along and that’s definitely not going to change any time soon.

DAYS Spoilers Highlights

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) is sure she has the upper hand. Blackmailing Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) was such a great plan and so far, it’s working out very, very well in her favor. Sure, there are a few hiccups here and there but she’s still in the house and doesn’t plan to go anywhere.

Unfortunately, Kristen is also keenly aware Brady’s heart is still with Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) and it drives her up the wall. How can he love the former songstress over her?! It should come as no surprise the ladies get into it big time when they bump into each other. The claws are out and you don’t want to miss this scratchy showdown!

DOOL Spoilers: Problems and Solutions

While Kristen dukes it out with Chloe, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) produces a plan to get her out of Brady’s life. Is it sneaky? Devious? Will the truth set Brady free? Kidnapping Rachel is a bit out there, but Brady should listen closely. This could be his only way out of this mess.

Also scheming is Johnny DiMera (Carson Boatman). He thinks fast when he finds Stefan O. DiMera (Brandon Barash) giving Wendy Shin (Victoria Grace) the third degree. This young man isn’t taking any chances. He can’t let the big secret get out, especially for his dad’s sake. Who cares who it hurts in the end?

Days of our Lives Spoilers: Rex Returns To Salem

Meanwhile, Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) is in for a huge surprise when Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder) rolls back into town. What better way to get into the Christmas spirit than having one of her sons home? Can she convince him to make this more than just a short visit?

Days of our Lives (DOOL) airs weekdays on Peacock+ in the U.S. and The W Network or Global TV App in Canada.

