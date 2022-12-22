All My Children Alum And Soap Opera Veteran Robert Gentry Passes Away At 81

The veteran soap opera actor passed away but left a legacy of memorable characters for soap fans.

Photo by Soap Hub

Soap Hub has recently learned of the passing of soap hopper Robert Gentry on September 17, 2022, at the age of 81.

Robert Gentry: Left His Unique Signature On Daytime

Gentry was best known for portraying Ross Chandler on All My Children from 1983 through 1990. Ross was the nephew of the devious and powerful Adam Chandler (played by the late, great David Canary) and the illegitimate son of his long-time rival Palmer Cortlandt (played by the late James Mitchell). The role garnered him two Daytime Emmy nominations and had him working opposite onscreen daughter Lauren Holly (Julie Chandler) and onscreen wife Kathleen Noone (Ellen Dalton) a great deal.

“Working with Bob Gentry was like working in a laugh factory,” recalled Noone to Soap Hub on Wednesday after hearing the news. “We had so many laughs and we absolutely enjoyed working together and each other’s company. He was a good, good friend at that time when we were working together. He was one of these actors, both he and Mark [La Mura, ex-Mark Dalton] were like this, we would rehearse our scenes — this was when actors had time to rehearse. He was a real worker, showing up he would give you everything he got in those scenes and it was wonderful. It was wonderful. I had the two best leading men in the world to work opposite, I really did, during that very special time on All My Children.”

Born September 29, 1940, in New York City, New York, Gentry began his acting career on the daytime serial The Doctors as Brad Murphy at the age of 25. He would go on to appear in other soap operas as a variety of characters throughout his career, such as Dr. John Carr in A World Apart, Giles Morgan on One Life to Live, the villain, Jordan Hale, on Generations, Phillip Lyons on Another World, as well as Forrester attorney, Elliott Parker, on The Bold and the Beautiful. Also, his character, Richard Hunt, dated Laura Horton on Days of our Lives, and in the late 1960s, he portrayed Dr. Ed Bauer on The Guiding Light during a pivotal few years when the future do-gooder was drinking and having a bad relationship with his parents, Bert Bauer (Charita Bauer) and Bill Bauer (Ed Bryce).

The actor appeared on two of the longest-running primetime series, Gunsmoke and Law & Order. Other primetime credits include N.Y.P.D., Medical Center, The Streets of San Francisco, The Wide World of Mystery, Assignment Vienna, The F.B.I., Cannon, Police Story, Charlie’s Angels, Fantasy Island, Jake and the Fatman, Hunter, Matlock, and New York Undercover.

Gentry appeared opposite Agnes Moorehead in the 1972 slasher classic Dear Dead Delilah. Other film credits included The Plastic Dome of Norma Jean, Standing Tall, and Perry Mason: The Case of the Fatal Framing.

Robert Gentry’s passing was reported on the December SAG-AFTRA magazine memorial list. Soap Hub sends sincere condolences to his family, friends, and daytime fans.