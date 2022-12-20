General Hospital Star Sonya Eddy Has Passed Away At 55

The versatile actress leaves behind a legacy of work.

Photo by Soap Hub

The devastating news was released on Tuesday that beloved General Hospital star Sonya Eddy passed away Monday, December 19, 2022, at the age of 55. She was a commanding presence on the ABC soap and will be greatly missed.

Sonya Eddy: A Look Back At A Life Well-Lived

Academy Award-winning film star Octavia Spencer released a statement on Instagram saying, “My friend [Sonya Eddy] passed away last night. The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of [General Hospital] fans will miss her 💔🕊️”

“I am heartbroken about the loss of the incredible Sonya Eddy,” Frank Valentini, executive producer, said in a statement. “I truly loved her not only as an actress, but as a friend. The lights in the hub of the nurses’ station will now be a little dimmer, but her spirit and light will live on in both the show and our set. On behalf of the entire GH cast and crew, we send our deepest sympathy to her family, friends, and fans. She will be very missed.”

Eddy made her GH debut in March 2006 as Epiphany Johnson, who succeeded Audrey Hardy (Rachel Ames) as head nurse of General Hospital. Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) appropriately nicknamed Epiphany “The Formidable One.” She was indeed that both on-screen and off.

Epiphany made sure General Hospital ran smoothly. She was tough on her nurses because she wanted the best for and from them. Epiphany could be counted on to keep a level head during a medical crisis. Encouraged by Marshall Ashford (Robert Gossett), Epiphany recently began pursuing her dream of becoming a doctor.

Born on June 17, 1967, Eddy was raised in Concord, California. She excelled in Theater and Dance at U.C. Davis. Acting became a passion while participating in the West Coast premiere of “Zora, Is My Name,” written by the legendary actress Ruby Dee (ex-Martha Frazier, The Guiding Light). Eddy went on to embody such roles as Big Sweet in Zora, Courtesan in Comedy of Errors, and other memorable roles in productions such as “The Crucible,” “Pericles,” and “Into the Woods.” She won the Arty Award for the role of Bloody Mary in the production of “South Pacific.”

A move to Los Angeles found Eddy landing roles in television and film. Primetime roles in the ’90s quickly followed on such shows as The Drew Carey Show, Martin, Married…With Children, Beverly Hills 90210, Saved by the Bell: The New Class, Murphy Brown, Family Matters, Tracey Takes On…, 3rd Rock From the Sun, Seinfeld, Any Day Now, Marshall Law, To Have and To Hold, USA High, Malibu CA., Touched by an Angel, Arli$$, Popular, and Providence.

In the 2000s, Eddy could be seen on such shows as Gilmore Girls, Even Stevens, Lizzie McGuire, Diagnosis Murder, Resurrection Blvd, Spyder Games, The Jennie Project, Primetime Glick, Felicity, Reba, Still Standing, Monk, MADtv, House, Joan of Arcadia, The Reading Room, Malcolm in the Middle, ER, Daybreak, Everybody Hates Chris, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Desperate Housewives, Burning Hollywood, Good Luck Charlie,

The talented actress began adding film roles in such movies as High School High, Blast, Motel Blue, Sour Grapes, The Godson, Patch Adams, Sorcerers, Blast from the Past, Inspector Gadget, Nutty Professor II: The Klumps, The Jennie Project, Roads to Riches, Buying the Cow, Barbershop, The Third Society, Loco Love, Daddy Day Care, Matchstick Men, One Last Ride, Promised Land, Surviving Christmas, Coach Carter, Come Away Home, Bad News Bears, Lost in Plainview, Gridiron Gang, Year of the Dog, Disfigured, Seven Pounds, The Perfect Game, Dorfman in Love, The Hive, Fixed, Thumper, I Live Alone, V/H/S/99, and Satanic Hispanics.

Her all-around skills found Sonya Eddy in high demand on daytime, primetime, commercials, film, voice-over artist, and stage throughout her career, and her personality left its mark on her co-stars. The 2010s found her adding primetime roles on Felicity, Reba, Still Standing, The Pitts, House, Less than Perfect, Joan of Arcadia, Inconceivable, The Reading Room, Malcolm in the Middle, Daybreak, In Case of Emergency, Everybody Hates Chris, Burning Hollywood, Good Luck Charlie, Glee, 2 Broke Girls, The Middle, Partners, Monday Mornings, Bad Samaritans, Zach Stone is Gonna Be Famous, Baby Daddy, Legit, Girl Meets World, Mulaney, Mom, Castle, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Fresh Off The Boat, Those Who Can’t, and more.

Eddy was a talented singer, as evidenced by Epiphany’s performances at the Nurses Ball, the (nearly) annual talent show where doctors, nurses, and other Port Charles citizens show off their musical talents. She sang the fan-favorite tune “You’re Not Alone” at both the Nurses Ball and the funeral of nurse Sabrina Santiago (Teresa Castillo).

Among her amazing skills, Eddy was also an accomplished Improv/Sketch artist, 2nd Soprano to 1st Tenor vocalist, and an in-demand voice-over artist. Soap Hub sends its sincere condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Sony Eddy during this very difficult time.