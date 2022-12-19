B&B Spoilers for December 20: Brooke Logan Explains Herself To Katie

Brooke can’t help but brag about her new lease on life.

Photo by Soap Hub

B&B spoilers for Tuesday, December 20, 2022, promises a Logan sister summit of sorts as Brooke tells Katie how she’s freed herself from a love triangle and taken control of her life.

B&B Spoilers Highlights

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is quite proud of herself (as she should be) for teaming up with Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) and throwing Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) away with the trash. Sure, she loves the man, but what good does that do her when he can’t stay loyal? She deserves better…way, way better.

Sign up to get our latest news and spoilers newsletters!

Bold and Beautiful: Free At Last

Brooke tells her sister all about breaking the cycle and putting Ridge in his place. She feels so free and like a huge weight is off her shoulders. What a relief! No more fighting over a man. How nice! And, hey, one day, he may just come back to her, but this time without baggage. That’ll be lovely too.

READ THIS: Find out what happened today on Bold and the Beautiful.

If anyone understands, it’s Katie Logan (Heather Tom). She did much the same with Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) recently and can agree choosing yourself is way better than battling for a person’s heart. There’s no reason to fight for first place when you can be your own biggest champion!

B&B Spoilers: A Time Of Panic

Meanwhile, anxiety levels are rising for Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy Forrester Finnegan (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) is out there somewhere, and they worry she’s not far enough away to feel safe. In fact, Steffy is sure Sheila didn’t take off from Los Angeles.

The couple is on pins and needles as they await news. Will the police find her before she does something drastic? Is there enough security in place to keep her from terrorizing their family? The threat of danger is very real, and they are well aware Sheila will do ANYTHING to stay out of jail.

In case you missed these from last Friday, Soap Hub has your weekly The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers all in one place. They let you know what your favorite Los Angeles power players will be up to in the days ahead. So be sure to get a jump on this week’s action by clicking here.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) airs weekdays on CBS. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Los Angeles, check out all the latest that’s been posted on B&B spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.

For more about what’s happening on your favorite soaps, join the conversation over on our Facebook Page, check out our Twitter feed, or look for an update on our Instagram stories. See you over there!