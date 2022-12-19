Y&R Spoilers For December 20: Ashley Loses It Over Jack’s Diane Loyalty

She’s had enough of her brother falling for that woman’s lies.

The Y&R spoilers for Tuesday, December 20, 2022, tease family disharmony, rivalries, and family matters ahead of the holidays. You won’t want to miss a moment of this new episode.

The Y&R Spoilers Highlights

Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) appears to be back in Genoa City for at least a while, and that means restarting her ongoing loving “feud” with her brother Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman). These siblings love each other, but they also often find themselves at each other’s throats. Why should this moment be any different?

Jack has made it abundantly clear that he doesn’t like that Ashley conspired with Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) and Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) to run Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) out of town. Ashley can’t find it within herself to care all that much because…well…they’re talking about Diane. The same Diane who slept with Ashley’s fiancé Tucker McCall (now Trevor St. John) and abandoned Kyle Abbott (now Michael Mealor) all those years ago. It’s not surprising that Ashley finally loses patience with Jack’s loyalty to Diane. So much for Christmas miracles.

Young & Restless Spoilers: Rivalry

Elena Dawson (Brytni Sarpy) has had a roller coaster year with her boyfriend Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic). It seems like things might finally be on a good track with them — well, until Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) makes a move on Nate. Nevertheless, it seems that somebody at Chancellor-Winters might also pose a problem for Nate and Elena’s happiness. She spots a potential rival in Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver).

Y&R Spoilers: Family Matters

With the holidays near, Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) and Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) need to make some plans. Plus, they still have their concerns over Johnny Abbott (Paxton Mishkind) learning that Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) is his biological mother. That’s why it’s not too surprising that Billy and Victoria discuss family matters. Will they come to an agreement?

