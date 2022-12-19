GH Spoilers For December 20: Ava Vows Revenge On Elizabeth

Elizabeth better watch her back.

Photo by Soap Hub

GH spoilers for Tuesday, December 20, 2022, reveal serious warnings, big lies everywhere, and so much more. You won’t want to miss an emotional moment of this new episode.

GH Spoilers Highlights

Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) didn’t realize what a hot mess she was getting herself into when she agreed to help Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma) keep pregnant Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl) locked in a tower. After all, she was sure the young woman was a serial killer so she was doing Port Charles a favor and she felt oh-so-noble.

Little did she know she’d end up faking a pregnancy and Esme would end up not being a serial killer after all. She still has no idea that Esme’s parents may one day come after her, which can’t be a good thing considering they are town sociopaths Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) and Heather Webber (Alley Mills), but she soon learns she needs to watch her back where Nikolas’s wronged wife Ava Jerome Cassadine (Maura West) is concerned.

Elizabeth squirms as she apologizes but all Ava can tell her is that she probably isn’t really sorry now, but she will be soon. Hell hath no fury as Ms. Ava Jerome scorned.

Back at Wyndemere, Nikolas digs hard into his and Elizabeth’s big lie and tells Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) he is about to be a big brother — to his BFF Cameron Webber’s (William Lipton) new little fake sibling. How sweet.

General Hospital Spoilers: Drew Thinks He Has The Answer

Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) puts his new pal Denise McKenzie (Alex Reitveld) on the spot and tells her that he thinks she is hiding something from him. It’s a good thing that Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) sees them because she is able to ensure she dodges yet another bullet in her quest to keep Nina Reeves from learning about all of her daughters.

General Hospital Spoilers: Drew Thinks He Has The Answer

Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) puts his new pal Denise McKenzie (Alex Reitveld) on the spot and tells her that he thinks she is hiding something from him. It’s a good thing that Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) sees them because she is able to ensure she dodges yet another bullet in her quest to keep Nina Reeves from learning about all of her daughters.

General Hospital: Joss And Cody Reconsider Their Choices

Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) finds it easy to open up to Dex Heller (Evan Hofer) and tell him everything she has been feeling after Rory Cabrera’s (Michael Blake Kruse) death and all the recent Hook attacks. Dex tells her she needs to stop denying what she really needs. Is he talking about himself?

Elsewhere, Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) tells a friend that one bad decision can change your life forever, just as Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco) becomes extremely worried about Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna).

