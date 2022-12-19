DAYS Spoilers for December 20: Tripp Worries About His Very Mixed-Up Mother

Ava is completely falling apart.

DAYS spoilers for Tuesday, December 20, 2022, promise Tripp Johnson does his best to stand by his mother as she takes a turn for the worse.

DAYS Spoilers Highlights

Ava Vitali’s (Tamara Braun) antics at Susan Banks’s memorial were bad. Very, very bad, but is she truly responsible for her actions? Tripp (Lucas Adams) notices something is way off with his mother and wonders what’s really going on with her. Is she a maniac, or is she having a breakdown?

Will everyone else notice how bad off Ava really is? She’s not only seeing her dead son, but he’s becoming a huge presence for her. His haunting presence is taking its toll, and she’s not sure what’s fake, what’s real, or how to maneuver this very harsh reality.

DOOL Spoilers: Covert Coverups

With Ava in custody, Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) is obviously in a panic. He and Gwen Rizczech (Emily O’Brien) may have covered his tracks so far, but what now? There is a lot more damage control to do. Xander heavily leans on Gwen for more help. They need a plan to make sure he doesn’t go down for all his crimes.

Meanwhile, Bonnie Lockhart Kiriakis (Judi Evans) has one heck of a time in the aftermath of her kidnapping ordeal. She was traumatized enough from the first one, and to have it happen again has her in quite a state. She panics about being taken once more and worries she may not get away unscathed.

Days of our Lives Spoilers: Frenemies Unite!

Also turning to a friend for support is Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart). He calls upon Sonny Kiriakis (Zach Tinker) to run to his rescue. Should it shock anyone that Sonny goes to him? This man terrorized Sonny on and off for years, but hey, a friend in need is a friend indeed, right? Sonny may regret this later on.

