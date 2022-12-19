[Video] Y&R Spoilers Video Preview: A Holiday Week Full Of Love And Family

‘Tis the season for some family bonding.

The Y&R spoilers preview for December 19 — December 23, 2022, is here! Find out what your favorite Genoa City players are up to this coming week!

Y&R Spoilers Preview

The holiday season is full of good tidings, and wonderful cheer as the most prominent families come together to celebrate. Diane Jenkins (Susan Walter) soaks in Christmas with Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor), Summer Newman Abbott (Allison Lanier), and Harrison Locke (Kellen Enriquez). What a great time to be officially alive!

Noah Newman (Rory Gibson) gets into the spirit of things when Sharon Rosales (Sharon Case) and Chloe Mitchell Fisher (Elizabeth Henderson) deck him out. At the same time, Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa Porter (Cait Fairbanks) dream of bright days ahead.

Meanwhile, Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) gets cozy with his new flame Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope), while Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) keep their love alive. ’Tis the season for romance, after all.

Coming home for the holidays is Danny Romalotti (Michael Damien). He surprises his son by showing up at his door. He’s just who Daniel Romalotti (Michael Graziadei) needs right now. See it all for yourself in the sneak peek video below.

