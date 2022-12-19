[Video] GH Spoilers Video Preview: Christmas Brings News, Drama, and Spencer

Find out what drama awaits your Port Charles favorites!

Your GH spoilers preview video for December 19 – December 23, 2022, is here! Find out what the Port Charles power players are plotting this week.

GH Spoilers Video Promo

The holiday season is underway in Port Charles, and Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) has a special Christmas greeting for Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison). Will these two finally kick their relationship up to the next level?

Next door, Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner), with his fiancée Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr) by his side, lets a mourning Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) know that they wanted to make the holiday extra special for her this year, considering all she has been going through. To that end, Marshall Ashford (Robert Gossett) and BFF Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) are also gathered.

Will Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard) get his Christmas miracle — his job back — this season? Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) stops by with news that just can’t wait. Will these two be the crimefighting force Port Charles needs right now to find the Hook?

Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) advises her great nephew Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) as only she can, letting him know this is the perfect holiday to maximize family dysfunction. She would certainly know! But does something she says click with Spencer? Because he finally goes to see Trina, perhaps making Sprina fans’ dreams come true. See it all for yourself in the video promo below.

General Hospital (GH) airs weekdays on ABC. Check your local listings for airtimes.

