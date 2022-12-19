[Video] DAYS Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Holiday Joy and Surprise Guests

Find out what’s coming up in Salem!

Photo by Soap Hub

It’s time for the ho, ho, holiday celebrations as Christmas is rapidly approaching. Then it’s time to toast the new year. Days of our Lives is pulling out all the stops with some memorable family moments, romantic couplings, and a pair of surprise visitors.

DAYS Spoilers Video Preview

Here’s your Days of our Lives spoilers video preview for the week of December 19 – December 23, 2022. Pay special attention to the catchy tune accompanying it. It’s the soap’s own Day Players — Eric Martsolf (Brady Black), Brandon Barash (Stefan O. DiMera), Carson Boatman (Johnny DiMera), and Wally Kurth (Justin Kiriakis) — doing the singing.

DAYS: Hanging with the Hortons

The Hortons gather together for Christmas Eve. It’s the usual clan — Doug Williams (Bill Hayes), Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes), Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn), Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford), Jennifer Horton Deveraux (Cady McClain), Maggie Horton Kiriakis (Suzanne Rogers), Sarah Horton Cook (Linsey Godfrey) and Xander Cook (Paul Telfer). Plus, Gwen Rizczech (Emily O’Brien) is on hand, too. The party perks up when Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) makes a surprise arrival with his twins, Jules and Carver.

Sign up to get our latest news and spoilers newsletters!

Soon it’s time for the annual tradition of hanging the ornaments on the family tree. Chad puts one near the bottom as his daughter, Charlotte, and Jennifer look on. Then Jack and Jennifer, who’s snuggling Jules in her arms, pop on one near the tree top.

DAYS Spoilers: The K Manse Festivities

Across town at the Kiriakis mansion, there’s an unexpected guest. Will Horton (Chandler Massey), who said he couldn’t come home for Christmas, makes a surprise entrance. But it turns out the surprise is on him when he finds a shirtless Sonny Kiriakis (Zach Tinker) in the living room, and Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart) is beside him in Christmas pajamas.

Later, Leo ends up sitting next to Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) on the sofa. “When do we open the gifts,” he asks excitedly. “About an hour after we throw you out on your sugarplum ass,” retorts Victor.

DOOL Spoilers: Toasts and Kisses

There are lots more happy moments. Eli takes the twins to see their grandparents, Abe Carver (James Reynolds) and Paulina Price Carver (Jackée Harry), and later the couple shares a champagne toast with Chanel Dupree (Raven Bowens) and Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold). Stefan and Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) raise a glass of bubbly too.

Love in the air, too. John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena Evans Black (Deidre Hall) share a smooch in bed, along with some strawberries and whipped cream. Stephanie Johnson (Abigail Klein) and Alex Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson) merrily dance in the Johnson living room. Johnny and Wendy Shin (Victoria Grace), as well as Nicole Walker Hernandez (Arianne Zucker) and EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel), share passionate kisses.

DAYS Spoilers: Santa Time

And what would Christmas be without a Santa Claus or two? Donning red velvet suits and fake beards this year are Xander, who cheers up the children at the hospital, and Li Shin (Remington Hoffman), who surprises Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) and her daughter, Arianna.

DAYS: A Wedding and a Tribute

There’s even a sneak peek at Gabi and Li’s New Year’s Eve wedding. The bride arrives and looks stunning in her gown. Then it looks like things take a turn for the worse by the look on Gabi and her groom’s faces.

Finally, viewers can look forward to a special video tribute. The soap pays homage to Victor and the late John Aniston. See it all for yourself in the video promo below.

Days of our Lives (DOOL) airs weekdays on Peacock+ in the U.S. and The W Network or Global TV App in Canada. For more about what’s coming up in Salem, check out all the latest that’s been posted on DAYS spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.

For more about what’s happening on your favorite soaps, join the conversation over on our Facebook Page, check out our Twitter feed, or look for an update on our Instagram stories. See you over there!