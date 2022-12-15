Who on The Bold and the Beautiful Needs More to Do?

At least four fan favorites need more screen-time on B&B.

The blessing and the curse of The Bold and the Beautiful is that it’s merely a half-hour each day. The show always leaves folks wanting more, but alas, that means not every individual can have a front-burner storyline.

The Bold and the Beautiful — MIA

Which B&B character needs more to do right now? Soap Hub posed this question to the show’s fans. Find out if your choice matches the majority or the minority.

Paris in Winter

The holidays are upon us, and 6% of you feel that a great gift for Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) would be a nice storyline wrapped in a big bow! B&B has a long history of incorporating music into its storylines. Why not have Paris become a singer at one of the show’s eateries? Add a controlling talent manager, a love interest for Paris, and bam! Instant storyline!

The Bold and the Beautiful — Zende Dominquez Forrester

We know Zende (Delon de Metz) is doing a great job at Forrester Creations, but all work and no play is not the way life is meant to be led! Why not thrust Zende to the front of the action and give him a love interest? Perhaps mix boardroom and bedroom by making his next love a rival designer? The show could always dig into the past and explain why Zende and his ex-wife Nicole Avant (Reign Edwards) split up? About 11% of you want to see more of Zende!

Li Finnegan, Begin Again

Naomi Matsuda has been an excellent addition to The Bold and the Beautiful canvas as Dr. Li Finnegan. We cheered when we realized she survived Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) trying to kill her with her car. And it sure looked promising when she was rescued by Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). Now that the publishing magnate is back to embracing his dark side, it’d be nice if Li could help remind him of his gentler side. About 26% of you would like to see a story for Li, and this one fits the bill!

The B&B Marrying Man

The rest of you, in fact, a majority 57%, want Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) to take his rightful place on the front burner. How has Wyatt been affected by his mother Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) leaving the canvas? Isn’t Wyatt still engaged to Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden)? Wyatt has histories with both Steffy Forrester Finnegan (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle). There is lots to do with Wyatt. Let’s hope that 2023 brings more stories for all your B&B favorites!

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) airs weekdays on CBS. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Los Angeles, check out all the latest that’s been posted on B&B spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.

