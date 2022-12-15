Nice To See You: Why We’re Happy To See Young and the Restless Vets Driving Story

Now they need a story worth of their talents!

We’re not going to sugar-coat it for The Young and the Restless. Their story of Nikki Newman, Phyllis Summers, and Ashley Abbott losing their minds over the return of Diane Jenkins has been painful to watch.

Young and the Restless Does A Good Thing

No, it’s been painful to listen to. We’ve had to mute our TVs to avoid the shrieking. But the train wreck has also come with a silver lining: A chance to see our favorite vets driving story again.

Y&R: The Three Witches

For what feels like years now, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) has had nothing to do but nod sagely as Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) mansplains to her, then rushes over to Victoria Newman’s (Amelia Heinle) office to express her concern over her daughter’s love life.

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) has had it even worse, first a silly feud over a hotel with Abby Newman Abbott Chancellor (Melissa Ordway), then an even sillier obsession with her grown daughter daring to move away from home. As for Ashley (Eileen Davidson), she’d been banished to France!

At least their mutual freak-out over Diane (Susan Walters) put these three leading ladies front and center. They’re finally driving story again…even if it’s one way, way beneath their combined talents.

Young and the Restless: Man of the House

Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) has been equally underserved. For months, all he literally did was fawn over his new grandson, and give his son and daughter-in-law money to fund whichever was their latest whim — not to mention their glamorous trips when the latest whims got too boring.

For a while, he seemed like no more than the women’s patsy. But his stellar scenes, first chewing out Phyllis, then Diane, then Ashley reminded us why Bergman is a multi-time Daytime Emmy winner. Jack was back and better than ever. And we’ll put up with any lousy story in order to get front-row seats for that!

The Young and the Restless (YR) airs weekdays on CBS. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Genoa City, check out all the latest that’s been posted on Y&R spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.

