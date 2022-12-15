GH Spoilers Speculation: Liz Fakes an Entire Pregnancy To Help Nikolas

What could possibly go wrong with such a sound plan?

Photo by Soap Hub

GH spoilers are pretty clear: Nikolas Cassadine needs a solution to his pregnant Esme Prince problem — stat! There is just so long he can keep her locked up in a tower. Especially when soon he’ll be locking up for two.

GH Spoilers Speculation

Does Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) plan to deliver Esme’s (Avery Kristen Pohl) baby and then keep the both of them prisoner…indefinitely? Wasn’t there a movie about that? It was called “Room.” And the kidnapper was NOT the good guy. Nik needs a way out of this mess. But could Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) faking a pregnancy be the key? She’s already done the dirty work — will she continue through the whole term?

GH: Fun Home

Liz already has three different kids by three different dads (one of whom, Aiden, had a shot at being Nik’s). So why not pretend to go four for four, 7% of you suggest? Elizabeth can claim to be pregnant by Nikolas from an affair they had…while she was having flashbacks? Still dating Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton)? Confronting her parents? Sure, yeah, why not? It’ll be fun!

GH Spoilers: Share and Share Alike

Liz will pretend to be pregnant with Nik’s baby, so they can steal Esme’s child, 26% have no problem with that plan. But you do have a problem with her lying to Finn about it. She’ll fill him in. If only so that she can save their already failing relationship.

General Hospital: No Good Deed

A winning 67% of the audience is resigned to this being the story — hey, at least Nurse Liz could help deliver the baby; you don’t trust Nik to do it on his own — but you expect it all to blow up in Nik and Liz’s faces eventually. That will be the truly fun part, watching it all go wrong.

General Hospital (GH) airs weekdays on ABC. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Port Charles, check out all the latest that’s been posted on GH spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.

