GH Spoilers For December 14: Spencer And Trina Are At A Crossroads

Will these two finally be honest about all their feelings?

Photo by Soap Hub

GH spoilers for Wednesday, December 14, 2022, reveal star-crossed angst, cryptic conversations, big police leads, and so much more. You won’t want to miss an emotional moment of this new episode.

GH Spoilers Highlights: What Will A Free Spencer Do Now?

Cameron Webber (William Lipton) is happy to see that Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) is finally out of prison but is disturbed when Spencer hints he might just skip town and return to Europe as he wonders if there is anything left for him in Port Charles. GH spoilers also say that Spencer loses his temper.

While Cam and Spencer bond, Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) tells Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) all about her three-month anniversary date with Rory Cabrera (Michael Blake Kruse) and how she just couldn’t bring herself to tell him she loves him back, mainly because she doesn’t love him back. Josslyn wants to know if seeing Spencer was the reason that Trina is torn over what to do about Rory.

As for Rory, he is busy being Deputy Do-Gooder (as Spencer calls him) when Jordan Ashford (Tanisha Harper) commends him for his work. Later, Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) informs Jordan there has been a break in The Hook case.

General Hospital Spoilers: Is Britt Preparing For The End?

Brad Cooper (Parry Shen) is stunned when Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) starts discussing her will with him and what she plans to leave him when she is gone. Brad is touched by this gesture but doesn’t understand why Britt seems to be planning so far ahead.

Meanwhile, Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) is still trying to accept what is happening to her daughter and talks about Britt being gone to Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros). This confuses Nina as she and Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) try to comfort and support a distraught Liesl. When Sonny has spent his requisite time with Liesl and Nina, he prepares Dex Heller (Evan Hofer) for his next mission.

GH Spoilers: Maxie Vents To Anyone Who Will Listen

Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) is still reeling from the discovery that Austin Gatlin-Holt (Roger Howarth) blackmailed Damian Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) into seeing if they are a true match. The blackmail part is what she is most angry about and she tells Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) all about it, thinking he will be shocked by what Austin did.

Does Cody bother telling Maxie he did the exact same thing to Spinelli so that he could seem like the perfect match for Britt?

