B&B Spoilers for December 14: Eric Gives His Waffling Son Some Stern Advice

Eric isn’t letting Ridge off the hook.

Photo by Soap Hub

B&B spoilers for Wednesday, December 14, 2022, promise Eric Forrester putting his son on blast. Ridge Forrester has made a mess of his love life which caused a mess in their family. It’s time to make some big changes around here.

B&B Spoilers Highlights

Eric (John McCook) has had just about enough of his son. His wandering eyes keep causing problem after problem, and it’s causing his grandson to be out of control. Just look at what Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) did to cause Brooke Logan’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) life to fall apart. None of that would have happened if Ridge had stood up for his wife and not run around making out with his ex and giving Thomas, or Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen), hope. This is a mess, and Ridge needs to clean it up.

Sign up to get our latest news and spoilers newsletters!

Bold and Beautiful: A Terrible Mess

Will Ridge admit the problems he caused, the fallout that’s happening, and work to find solutions? Let’s face it, he’s not exactly good at taking accountability. He loves to sweep things under the rug. However, there is too much going on for him to ignore anything, and Eric is going to make sure of it.

It’s tough love time for Ridge, and Eric delivers some rather serious blows. Ridge needs to deal with his love triangle, deal with his son, and deal with all the animosity surrounding both. Man up, Ridge. Roll up those sleeves and do what needs to be done.

B&B Spoilers: Living With Regrets

As much as Ridge has some culpability when it comes to Thomas, so does Taylor, and she has a lot of big feelings about it. Taylor is understandably upset her son would dupe everyone just to put her in the lead for Ridge’s main squeeze. She loves Ridge, and she wants him, but not like that.

READ THIS: Find out what happened today on Bold and the Beautiful.

To make it all worse, she stayed silent and walked down the aisle, even knowing what went down. She has massive regrets over keeping mum and being willing to take her vows. What can she do about it now, though? Will her tears change anything?

In case you are behind on The Bold and the Beautiful, let Soap Hub help catch you up on all the latest Los Angeles happenings. Each weekend, we publish the weekly recaps that let you know the biggest things that went down and help you to understand where the show is now. Check them out by clicking here.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) airs weekdays on CBS. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Los Angeles, check out all the latest that’s been posted on B&B spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.

For more about what’s happening on your favorite soaps, join the conversation over on our Facebook Page, check out our Twitter feed, or look for an update on our Instagram stories. See you over there!