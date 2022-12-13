B&B Spoilers for December 14: Eric Gives His Waffling Son Some Stern Advice

Soap Hub

Eric isn’t letting Ridge off the hook.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VPt4S_0jhJw86R00
Photo bySoap Hub

B&B spoilers for Wednesday, December 14, 2022, promise Eric Forrester putting his son on blast. Ridge Forrester has made a mess of his love life which caused a mess in their family. It’s time to make some big changes around here.

B&B Spoilers Highlights

Eric (John McCook) has had just about enough of his son. His wandering eyes keep causing problem after problem, and it’s causing his grandson to be out of control. Just look at what Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) did to cause Brooke Logan’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) life to fall apart. None of that would have happened if Ridge had stood up for his wife and not run around making out with his ex and giving Thomas, or Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen), hope. This is a mess, and Ridge needs to clean it up.

Sign up to get our latest news and spoilers newsletters!

Bold and Beautiful: A Terrible Mess

Will Ridge admit the problems he caused, the fallout that’s happening, and work to find solutions? Let’s face it, he’s not exactly good at taking accountability. He loves to sweep things under the rug. However, there is too much going on for him to ignore anything, and Eric is going to make sure of it.

It’s tough love time for Ridge, and Eric delivers some rather serious blows. Ridge needs to deal with his love triangle, deal with his son, and deal with all the animosity surrounding both. Man up, Ridge. Roll up those sleeves and do what needs to be done.

B&B Spoilers: Living With Regrets

As much as Ridge has some culpability when it comes to Thomas, so does Taylor, and she has a lot of big feelings about it. Taylor is understandably upset her son would dupe everyone just to put her in the lead for Ridge’s main squeeze. She loves Ridge, and she wants him, but not like that.

READ THIS: Find out what happened today on Bold and the Beautiful.

To make it all worse, she stayed silent and walked down the aisle, even knowing what went down. She has massive regrets over keeping mum and being willing to take her vows. What can she do about it now, though? Will her tears change anything?

In case you are behind on The Bold and the Beautiful, let Soap Hub help catch you up on all the latest Los Angeles happenings. Each weekend, we publish the weekly recaps that let you know the biggest things that went down and help you to understand where the show is now. Check them out by clicking here.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) airs weekdays on CBS. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Los Angeles, check out all the latest that’s been posted on B&B spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.

For more about what’s happening on your favorite soaps, join the conversation over on our Facebook Page, check out our Twitter feed, or look for an update on our Instagram stories. See you over there!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# The Bold and the Beautiful# Soap Operas# Eric Forrester# Ridge Forrester# Thomas Forrester

Comments / 0

Published by

We aim for Soap Hub to always be a place soap fans can come and find all the information they need on the stories, stars, and behind-the-scenes happenings.

Minneapolis, MN
6727 followers

More from Soap Hub

B&B Spoilers for the Week of December 19: Discussions Of Love, Life, And Fears

The Logan sisters have a lot to discuss this holiday season. B&B spoilers for December 19 – December 23, 2022, promises Brooke Logan explaining herself, Dollar Bill Spencer changing his ways, and Katie Logan getting caught up in her feelings.

Read full story

Whose Bold and the Beautiful Mistakes Are Most Unforgivable?

B&B bad boys are mostly unforgivable. Mostly. People have been known to lie in life to get what they want. That doesn’t make it right, however. Still, that also doesn’t stop the men of The Bold and the Beautiful from lying right through their perfect teeth!

Read full story
1 comments

Why Ashley Abbott Should Give Tucker McCall Another Y&R Chance

Tucker McCall is doing his best to charm and woo his ex-wife, Ashley Abbott, on The Young and the Restless. Sure, he’s lied to her and cheated on her before. And he’s lying to her now. But, hey, they have chemistry, so there’s that.

Read full story

General Hospital Star Amanda Setton Celebrates Her Birthday

Soap Hub wishes the actress a very happy birthday!. Her character may be in hot water on General Hospital — what with costing Harrison Chase his chance to get his job back — but things are going swimmingly for performer Amanda Setton, who’s celebrating a major milestone event.

Read full story

Why Is Days of our Lives Subjecting Viewers To This Nun-Sense?

Here’s how it’s really supposed to work. Sister Mary Moira is back on Days of our Lives, and the writers and directors are doing everything they can to make her as annoying, abrasive, and inaccurate as possible. We realize that all of Stacy Haiduk’s (who, as usual, is giving her all to every single scene she’s in, so, kudos!) characters are supposed to be caricatures to some extent. Kristen DiMera is evil incarnate. Susan Banks is…kooky, to put it nicely. But those two women are just representing themselves. Sister Mary Moira is giving all nuns a bad name.

Read full story
1 comments

Y&R Spoilers For The Week Of December 19: Holiday Shocks and Surprises

Find out what juicy drama awaits a plethora of Genoa City denizens. The Y&R spoilers for December 19 – December 23, 2022, tease disappointment, potential danger, and so much more. This will be a week you won’t want to miss!

Read full story

GH Spoilers For The Week of December 19: Bad Choices Have Repercussions

Find out what juicy drama awaits a plethora of Port Charles denizens. The GH spoilers for December 19 – December 23, 2022, tease familiar familial conflict, the seeking of light, truth, and love, the ending of a once beautiful relationship, and so much more. You won’t want to miss this all-new week.

Read full story
Salem, OR

DAYS Spoilers For the Week of December 19: Struggles and Big Returns

Find out what juicy drama awaits a plethora of Salem denizens. The DAYS spoilers for December 19 – December 23, 2022, tease comfort from the great beyond, much-needed self-care, and so much more. This will be a week you won’t want to miss!

Read full story

B&B Spoilers for December 16: Dollar Bill Will Do Anything To Win Back Katie

Bill is ready to bend over backward for Katie’s love. B&B spoilers for Friday, December 16, 2022, tease Dollar Bill Spencer has spent too much time single. He’s ready to be a family man again and has his sites set back on Katie Logan.

Read full story

Y&R Spoilers For December 16: Jack And Kyle Confront Jeremy Stark

They will protect Diane Jenkins and their family. The Y&R spoilers for Friday, December 16, 2022, tease a big confrontation, a shocking betrayal, a whole new venture, and so much more. You won’t want to miss a bit of this upcoming episode.

Read full story

GH Spoilers For December 16: Anna Is Ready To Lose Her Mind

Anna is tired of her life on the run and wants this mystery solved!. GH spoilers for Friday, December 16, 2022, reveal unsolved mysteries, revenge on the mind, devastating grief, and so much more. You won’t want to miss an emotional moment of this new episode.

Read full story
1 comments

DAYS Spoilers for December 16: Brady And Stefan Face Off Over Chloe Lane

Brady has some words with his romantic rival. DAYS spoilers for Friday, December 16, 2022, tease tempers rising as the two men who have their hearts set on being Chloe Lane’s man go head to head. Will the best man win?

Read full story

Who on The Bold and the Beautiful Needs More to Do?

At least four fan favorites need more screen-time on B&B. The blessing and the curse of The Bold and the Beautiful is that it’s merely a half-hour each day. The show always leaves folks wanting more, but alas, that means not every individual can have a front-burner storyline.

Read full story
2 comments

Nice To See You: Why We’re Happy To See Young and the Restless Vets Driving Story

We’re not going to sugar-coat it for The Young and the Restless. Their story of Nikki Newman, Phyllis Summers, and Ashley Abbott losing their minds over the return of Diane Jenkins has been painful to watch.

Read full story
1 comments

GH Spoilers Speculation: Liz Fakes an Entire Pregnancy To Help Nikolas

What could possibly go wrong with such a sound plan?. GH spoilers are pretty clear: Nikolas Cassadine needs a solution to his pregnant Esme Prince problem — stat! There is just so long he can keep her locked up in a tower. Especially when soon he’ll be locking up for two.

Read full story
3 comments

Why Paulina Price’s Big DAYS Sacrifice Is Completely Meaningless

Even if she refuses to see it. You’ve got to hand it to Paulina Price Carver on Days of our Lives. The woman never says die. Or admits she’s made a mistake. Or learns from it. Her brilliant plan for getting out of the charge that she pulled strings to get her daughter’s murder charge dismissed was to…ask Abe Carver to pull strings to get her own charge dismissed. Way to prove your innocence!

Read full story

GH Spoilers For December 14: Spencer And Trina Are At A Crossroads

Will these two finally be honest about all their feelings?. GH spoilers for Wednesday, December 14, 2022, reveal star-crossed angst, cryptic conversations, big police leads, and so much more. You won’t want to miss an emotional moment of this new episode.

Read full story
2 comments

Y&R Spoilers For December 14: Tension Grows Between Billy & Daniel

The two men have one thing in common — Lily Winters. The Y&R spoilers for Wednesday, December 14, 2022, tease growing tension between two would-be rivals, a former love pulling out all the stops, and a woman standing her ground. You won’t want to miss a moment of this dramatic episode.

Read full story

DAYS Spoilers for December 14: Ava Vitali Plots Her Next Sinister Move

Ava is ready to finish what she started. DAYS spoilers for Wednesday, December 14, 2022, promise Ava Vitali preparing to put her best (well, worst) foot forward to take down EJ DiMera.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy