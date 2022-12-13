Y&R Spoilers For December 14: Tension Grows Between Billy & Daniel

The two men have one thing in common — Lily Winters.

The Y&R spoilers for Wednesday, December 14, 2022, tease growing tension between two would-be rivals, a former love pulling out all the stops, and a woman standing her ground. You won’t want to miss a moment of this dramatic episode.

The Y&R Spoilers Highlights

Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) and Daniel Romalotti (Michael Graziadei) have some tension every time they see each other since the latter’s return. It’s clear to Daniel that Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) isn’t happy with Billy. He’s even gone so far as to tell her that he doesn’t see her and Billy making it long-term. Obviously, Billy has been occupied with Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan), but he still seems to want to make things work with Lily.

Expect both men to share a tense exchange, and we bet it has something to do with Lily. Don’t expect either Billy or Daniel to back down, which could lead to some fireworks in the end.

Young & Restless Spoilers: Romance

Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John) swears up and down that his big reason for returning to Genoa City is for Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson). It’s hard for people to believe, but it’s the story he keeps telling. He’s wined and dined her, and really hasn’t seemed to make inroads with her, which is probably why Y&R spoilers tease that Tucker pulls out all the stops to impress Ashley. Will she finally be convinced, or will she keep playing her own game, which is somewhat at odds with his?

Y&R Spoilers: Tough

Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) unabashedly brought Jeremy Stark (James Hyde) to Genoa City in an effort to run Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) out of town. She found herself face-to-face with him — alone — at Jabot recently, and she didn’t seem overly thrilled to be in the recently released criminal’s presence. Even so, Phyllis stands her ground with him; will sparks end up flying during this confrontation?

