DAYS Spoilers for December 14: Ava Vitali Plots Her Next Sinister Move

Ava is ready to finish what she started.

DAYS spoilers for Wednesday, December 14, 2022, promise Ava Vitali preparing to put her best (well, worst) foot forward to take down EJ DiMera.

DAYS Spoilers Highlights

Ava (Tamara Braun) has taken a lot from EJ (Dan Feuerriegel), but she’s not stopping anytime soon. In fact, she’s ready to heat things up once again and ruin him once and for all. She is going to make him pay for every single time he ever went after her, talked down to her, or even looked at her the wrong way.

What does she have up her sleeve this time? Whatever it is, Ava needs it to be foolproof and work. One small slip-up and EJ will get the upper hand once again, and that’s the last thing Ava wants or needs.

DOOL Spoilers: Rafe Has Issues

Ava isn’t the only person suffering an EJ problem. Just wait until Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) finds out where his wife is living. He’s going to have a huge problem with Nicole Walker Hernandez (Arianne Zucker) shacking up with EJ. We can’t imagine he’s going to like that at all.

Good thing Rafe is going to have bigger things to worry about. Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) needs his help. Patch calls upon Rafe and Jada Hunter (Elia Cantu) to aid him in solving a rather pressing problem. Can these three put their heads together and get things done?

Days of our Lives Spoilers: A Little Bit Of Fun

Meanwhile, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) gets cozy with Sloan Petersen (Jessica Serfaty). This woman is smart, sexy, and, best of all, available. She’s ripe for the taking, and Eric is ready for something fun and freeing. Sure, she’s a little bad, but who doesn’t like a bad girl?

Eric simply can’t resist, and why should he? He doesn’t have Jada, he doesn’t have Nicole, and he doesn’t have his priesthood. This may not be a long-term romance, but it sure feels great in the moment. Maybe it will also bring out Eric’s own dark side.

