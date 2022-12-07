Is it family above all in Salem?

In a series of back-and-forth scenes on Days of our Lives, both Wendy Shin and Johnny DiMera were implored by their family members to keep quiet about their newfound knowledge about Stefan DiMera being brainwashed into forgetting his feelings for Gabi Hernandez. Only a day earlier, they were gung ho to tell all to anybody who would listen. Should they reconsider and remain mum?

Days of our Lives: Choose Your User

Sing like a canary, kids, 84% of voters are shouting in landslide unison. You are being manipulated by people who claim to love you, like Li Shin (Remington Hoffman) and EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel). And, sure, we get it, you both are kind of stupid. But you’re not that stupid. Surely, you can see through their “family loyalty” and “love” rhetoric. If they loved you, they wouldn’t be asking you to lie. And, you know, they wouldn’t be brainwashing people if they were the good guys.

Johnny DiMera: Blood Is Thicker than Water

Many, many fewer viewers, 14%, to be precise, are in agreement with EJ and Li. Johnny (Carson Boatman) and Wendy’s (Victoria Grace) families are the ones who have been there for them before, and who’ll be there for them again. What do they owe Stefan (Brandon Barash)? What do they owe Gabi (Camila Banus)? And, more importantly, what have those two ever done for them?

Wendy Shin: Sibling Rivalry

Don’t listen to Li, Wendy, barely over 1% of you assert. He wouldn’t promote you because you were a woman! So he’s a bad man! You don’t owe him anything.

DAYS: Father-Son Reunion

Don’t listen to EJ, Johnny, an even smaller less than 1% echo. He wouldn’t fund your movie because he didn’t think it was good and didn’t want to underwrite yet another passion you’d likely abandon within a few weeks! So he’s a bad man! You don’t owe him anything!

