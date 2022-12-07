Soap Hub Wellness Wednesday: Y&R’s James Hyde It’s Never Too Late

James Hyde has words of advice on workout for folks of all ages.

Aside from a touch of silver here and there in his hair, James Hyde, who plays Jeremy Stark on The Young and the Restless, looks pretty much the same as he did on Passions, where he played Sam Bennett. Hyde chatted with Soap Hub for this week’s Wellness Wednesday about how he stays fit.

James Hyde — Lifelong Approach

How does James Hyde manage to stay in such great shape? “I’m 60 now, and I can say that I’ve made it a lifestyle,” the actor says. “From early on, I was always in shape. At 17, I joined the military and had to be in shape for that, so I’ve kept it going.”

In past years, the actor attended Los Angeles workout club Barry’s Bootcamp, ironically, where co-star Rory Gibson (Noah Newman) once worked as an instructor. “I like it there. I need to be moving for 60 minutes, doing core training, being on the treadmill.”

How COVID Changed Everything

When the pandemic lockdown occurred a few years ago, Hyde looked into creating a home gym. He called up a friend of his, Dennis White, a Grammy-winning musician (“Your Move”), and inquired about some equipment White wasn’t using. At first, White politely turned down his pal. “He called back about 10 minutes later and said, ‘Who the heck am I kidding? Come on over and get them,'” Hyde chuckles.

Hyde set up a circuit training gym in his garage and says he added walks in his neighborhood to his fitness routine. Today, he puts an added emphasis on diet and nutrition. “In your 20s, 30s, and early to mid-40s, it’s about working out,” he philosophizes. “In your late 40s and into your 50s, diet makes a huge jump and has to be your focus.”

Hyde raves about his wife of 33 years for cooking healthy entrees for the family. “We’re not big ‘breakfast people,'” he says. “We eat a lot of salads, and she cooks amazing fish.” The actor says he may join his son occasionally when he hits a fast food restaurant, but Hyde will keep his order protein-based. “We watch what we eat, and we make it a lifestyle,” he says.

James Hyde ‘It’s Never Too Late’

Of course, it’s always best to consult with your physician before embarking on a new fitness or diet plan. However, James Hyde says that making changes can happen at any age. “The one thing I say is, ‘It’s never too late.’ A lot of people think that they’ve lived their life. But, no. You can always give yourself motivation. You can try starting out walking half a mile once a week and possibly work your way up to jogging.”

Hyde advises in this Internet age that folks can visit reliable websites to learn more information. “It’s never too late to start,” he says “It really isn’t.”

