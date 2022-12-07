Soap Hub Wellness Wednesday: Y&R’s James Hyde It’s Never Too Late

Soap Hub

James Hyde has words of advice on workout for folks of all ages.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17jNAp_0jaf36T800
Photo bySoap Hub

Aside from a touch of silver here and there in his hair, James Hyde, who plays Jeremy Stark on The Young and the Restless, looks pretty much the same as he did on Passions, where he played Sam Bennett. Hyde chatted with Soap Hub for this week’s Wellness Wednesday about how he stays fit.

James Hyde — Lifelong Approach

How does James Hyde manage to stay in such great shape? “I’m 60 now, and I can say that I’ve made it a lifestyle,” the actor says. “From early on, I was always in shape. At 17, I joined the military and had to be in shape for that, so I’ve kept it going.”

In past years, the actor attended Los Angeles workout club Barry’s Bootcamp, ironically, where co-star Rory Gibson (Noah Newman) once worked as an instructor. “I like it there. I need to be moving for 60 minutes, doing core training, being on the treadmill.”

Sign up to get our latest news and spoilers newsletters!

How COVID Changed Everything

When the pandemic lockdown occurred a few years ago, Hyde looked into creating a home gym. He called up a friend of his, Dennis White, a Grammy-winning musician (“Your Move”), and inquired about some equipment White wasn’t using. At first, White politely turned down his pal. “He called back about 10 minutes later and said, ‘Who the heck am I kidding? Come on over and get them,'” Hyde chuckles.

Hyde set up a circuit training gym in his garage and says he added walks in his neighborhood to his fitness routine. Today, he puts an added emphasis on diet and nutrition. “In your 20s, 30s, and early to mid-40s, it’s about working out,” he philosophizes. “In your late 40s and into your 50s, diet makes a huge jump and has to be your focus.”

Hyde raves about his wife of 33 years for cooking healthy entrees for the family. “We’re not big ‘breakfast people,'” he says. “We eat a lot of salads, and she cooks amazing fish.” The actor says he may join his son occasionally when he hits a fast food restaurant, but Hyde will keep his order protein-based. “We watch what we eat, and we make it a lifestyle,” he says.

James Hyde ‘It’s Never Too Late’

Of course, it’s always best to consult with your physician before embarking on a new fitness or diet plan. However, James Hyde says that making changes can happen at any age. “The one thing I say is, ‘It’s never too late.’ A lot of people think that they’ve lived their life. But, no. You can always give yourself motivation. You can try starting out walking half a mile once a week and possibly work your way up to jogging.”

Hyde advises in this Internet age that folks can visit reliable websites to learn more information. “It’s never too late to start,” he says “It really isn’t.”

The Young and the Restless (YR) airs weekdays on CBS. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Genoa City, check out all the latest that’s been posted on Y&R spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.

The best place for true soap fans to be is our Facebook groups. Have you joined? If you love soap spoilers, gossip, and fans as dedicated as yourself, check out Days of our Lives Fans, General Hospital Exclusive, The Young and the Restless, and The Bold and the Beautiful Fans.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Wellness Wednesday# James Hyde# Jeremy Stark# Soap Operas# The Young and the Restless

Comments / 0

Published by

We aim for Soap Hub to always be a place soap fans can come and find all the information they need on the stories, stars, and behind-the-scenes happenings.

Minneapolis, MN
6672 followers

More from Soap Hub

B&B’s Douglas Forrester: Which Parent Should Have Custody?

Time and time again, little Douglas Forrester has proven himself to be the moral compass of his family. For a while, Hope Logan Spencer happily shared custody with his dad Thomas Forrester. However, Thomas’s latest deception — calling Child Protective Services on himself and disguising it to sound like Brooke Logan — might have gone too far.

Read full story
2 comments

Y&R Spoilers For The Week Of December 12: Arguments and Accusations

Find out what juicy drama awaits a plethora of Genoa City denizens. The Y&R spoilers for December 12 – December 16, 2022, tease relationship drama, familial conflict, and so much more. This will be a week you won’t want to miss!

Read full story

GH Spoilers For The Week of December 12: Lies, Secrets, and Rage

Find out what juicy drama awaits a plethora of Port Charles denizens. The GH spoilers for December 12 – December 16, 2022, tease raging against an innocent-ish bystander, shocking subterfuge, and so much more. You won’t want to miss this all-new week.

Read full story
2 comments

DAYS Spoilers For the Week of December 12: Jealousy and A Murder Plot

Find out what juicy drama awaits a plethora of Salem denizens. The DAYS spoilers for December 12 – December 16, 2022, tease strange bedfellows, a woman on a mission, and so much more. This will be a week you won’t want to miss!

Read full story

DAYS Tell All: Should Johnny DiMera & Wendy Shin Spill the Stefan Secret?

In a series of back-and-forth scenes on Days of our Lives, both Wendy Shin and Johnny DiMera were implored by their family members to keep quiet about their newfound knowledge about Stefan DiMera being brainwashed into forgetting his feelings for Gabi Hernandez. Only a day earlier, they were gung ho to tell all to anybody who would listen. Should they reconsider and remain mum?

Read full story

B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation: Thomas Forrester Joins The Dark Side

Thomas Forrester is in big trouble with his family, and B&B spoilers tease his position is slipping. He’s no longer the hot mess turned golden child. He’s an outcast, and that’s not going to change any time soon.

Read full story
1 comments

Join General Hospital’s Cynthia Watros For A Soap Hub Fireside Chat

Join us for a Fireside Chat with Cynthia Watros. Soap Hub newsletter subscribers, mark your calendar for Monday, December 12, 2022, at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT. That is when General Hospital star Cynthia Watros will be joining us for a Soap Hub Fireside video chat!

Read full story

DAYS Star Mary Beth Evans Pens Poignant Tribute Upon Her Mom’s Death

The actress honored her amazing mother. It’s one of the hardest things anyone can experience in this life — the loss of your mother. Recently, Days of our Lives star Mary Beth Evans revealed that she lost hers and the tender things she wrote about her will touch your heart.

Read full story

B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation: Ridge And Taylor Return…Married

A secret Tridge union could spice things up. Steffy Forrester Finnegan recently announced her parents are out of town, and while B&B spoilers don’t indicate they are together what if they find their way to each other? How would that go — and more importantly — how would that end? Could wedding bells be in Ridge Forrester and Taylor Hayes’s future?

Read full story
10 comments

7 Things To Know About Y&R’s James Hyde

Life got increasingly more complicated for Diane on The Young and the Restless when her old pal, Jeremy Stark, suddenly turned up in Genoa City. The dangerous ex-con, who Diane helped send to prison, is being played by daytime veteran James Hyde.

Read full story
1 comments

Soap Hub Travel Tuesday: GH’s Eden McCoy Loves Adventure

Eden McCoy has had many adventures with travel. Josslyn Jacks pretty much sticks close to home on General Hospital but her portrayer, Eden McCoy, loves to see the world outside of Los Angeles. The actress recently chatted with Soap Hub to talk about adventures past and future.

Read full story
3 comments

A Critic’s Review Of The Bold and the Beautiful: Overkill & Dropping The Ball

The author’s opinions are his and his alone. They’re suitably scathing, fairly humorous, and normally bang on target. When it comes to The Bold and the Beautiful, every fan has their own opinion – and Soap Hub is no different. For five days, we sat and watched the good, the bad, and everything in between, and now we offer you a handy review, and a cheeky critique, of B&B’s week that was.

Read full story

A Critic’s Review Of The Young and the Restless: Musical Careers & Rivals

The author’s opinions are his and his alone. They’re suitably scathing, fairly humorous, and normally bang on target. When it comes to The Young and the Restless, every fan has their own opinion – and Soap Hub is no different. For five days, we sat and watched the good, the bad, and everything in between, and now we offer you a handy review, and a cheeky critique, of Y&R’s week that was.

Read full story

A Critic’s Review Of General Hospital: Bittersweet Nostalgia & Endgames

The author’s opinions are his and his alone. They’re suitably scathing, fairly humorous, and normally bang on target. When it comes to General Hospital, every fan has their own opinion – and Soap Hub is no different. For five days, we sat and watched the good, the bad, and everything in between, and now we offer you a handy review, and a cheeky critique, of the GH week that was.

Read full story
1 comments

A Critic’s Review Of Days of our Lives: Couples-Go-Round & Cheeky Dialogue

The author’s opinions are his and his alone. They’re suitably scathing, fairly humorous, and normally bang on target. When it comes to Days of our Lives, every fan has their own opinion – and Soap Hub is no different. For five days we sat and watched the good, the bad, and everything in between, and now we offer you a handy review, and a cheeky critique, of the Days of our Lives week that was.

Read full story
1 comments

B&B Spoilers Video Preview: The Search Begins For Sheila Carter

The truth is coming out about Sheila. The B&B spoilers video promo for December 5 – December 9, 2022, is here! Find out what your favorite Los Angeles players are up to this coming week!

Read full story
1 comments

Y&R Spoilers Video Preview: Danger Comes Knocking For Diane

The Y&R spoilers preview for December 5 – December 9, is here! Find out what your favorite Genoa City players are up to this coming week!. Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) thinks she has the upper hand. Well, Diane, think again. Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) has made a phone call that will ruin her entire life. She’s gotten ahold of a man from Diane’s past who is sure to bring her down.

Read full story

GH Spoilers Video Preview: The Plot To Get Victor Cassadine Heats Up

Your GH spoilers video promo for December 5 – December 9, is here! Find out what the Port Charles power players are plotting this week. Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) is a thorn in everyone’s side and the good (and bad) people of Port Charles are done with him. It’s time to get rid of him once and for all. Mac Scorpio (John J. York) warns Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) his father is going down.

Read full story

DAYS Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Sex, Surprises, and A Holiday Treat

Find out what’s in store this coming week for your Salem favorites. Between the sheets and behind bars, things are getting hot in Salem. The DAYS spoilers video promo is featuring lots of sex and surprises this week. Plus, the soap is planning an upcoming holiday special that will delight viewers.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy