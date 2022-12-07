B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation: Thomas Forrester Joins The Dark Side

Is a new fashion house about to open up?

Thomas Forrester is in big trouble with his family, and B&B spoilers tease his position is slipping. He’s no longer the hot mess turned golden child. He’s an outcast, and that’s not going to change any time soon.

B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation

What’s Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) going to do now? Does he look deep, admit his faults, take accountability, and genuinely turn his life around? Nah. That would be too much work. We think Thomas is going to lean into his dark side and completely obliterate his bond with his family.

B&B: Design Your Life

We predict Thomas goes completely against the family grain by doing exactly what the family does best — succeed as a designer, but this time not under his daddy’s wing. Instead, he opts to open his own fashion house!

Can Thomas do this alone? Maybe if he had access to his daddy’s bank account but all on his own? Probably not. Heck, he can’t even afford his own apartment. He’ll need an influx of cash, but where is he going to get that? Well, that’s where things get interesting! Thomas goes to Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) to make quite the deal!

We all know how Bill feels about Thomas, but something tells us he hates the dressmaker more than he hates the dressmaker’s son. So, why not? Let’s face it, Bill will do just about anything to ruin Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). He can’t do it by sweeping Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) off her feet, so why not take him down in the business world?

B&B Spoilers: The Dream Team

Here’s where things get tricky. Bill can’t just publicly promote or team up with Thomas. Just think of the backlash that would cause — especially with Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). There is no way Liam would stand by his dad if Bill worked with the enemy. So, instead, he’ll be a silent investor and play behind-the-scenes puppet master as Thomas rises to the heights of design fame!

Just imagine the fashion showdowns this could bring. It would be Forrester versus Forrester as Thomas’s designs hit the runway in competition with his very own family. All while Bill rubs his hands together and rakes in mad cash from all those luxury sales. At least until the truth comes to light and everything starts to unravel! Think this wild speculation could really happen? Let us know in the comments section below.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) airs weekdays on CBS. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Los Angeles, check out all the latest that’s been posted on B&B spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.

