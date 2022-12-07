Join General Hospital’s Cynthia Watros For A Soap Hub Fireside Chat

Join us for a Fireside Chat with Cynthia Watros.

Photo by Soap Hub

Soap Hub newsletter subscribers, mark your calendar for Monday, December 12, 2022, at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT. That is when General Hospital star Cynthia Watros will be joining us for a Soap Hub Fireside video chat!

Cynthia Watros Will Join Us For A Fireside Chat

The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress who currently plays Nina Reeves on General Hospital, but also played Annie Dutton on Guiding Light, Kelly Andrews on The Young and the Restless, Vicky Hudson on Another World, as well as so many primetime roles, will sit down and dish with the fans about her prolific career as well as how to keep your spirits up during the holiday season.

Get your questions ready! Cynthia Watros will answer all your burning questions at Soap Hub’s next Fireside Chat.

Register For The Fireside Chat

Register on Eventbrite

What Is A Soap Hub Fireside Chat?

Soap Hub brings readers exclusive live fireside chats with soap stars. It’s an opportunity to get up close and personal with the actors to learn more about their lives outside of soaps, the projects they have, and life in general. Are you new to Fireside Chats? We would love to have you join the event!

Don’t forget to mark your calendars for Monday, December 12, 2022, at 7 pm ET/ 4 pm PT for Soap Hub’s Fireside Chat with Cynthia Watros.

General Hospital (GH) airs weekdays on ABC. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Port Charles, check out all the latest that’s been posted on GH spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.