B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation: Ridge And Taylor Return…Married

A secret Tridge union could spice things up.

Steffy Forrester Finnegan recently announced her parents are out of town, and while B&B spoilers don’t indicate they are together what if they find their way to each other? How would that go — and more importantly — how would that end? Could wedding bells be in Ridge Forrester and Taylor Hayes’s future?

B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation

Picture this; Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) takes off to Europe to get some perspective on his life. No more moaning, no more griping, and no more distractions. He needs to look deep and figure out what he really wants out of life and whom he wants that life with.

Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) does the same. She books it out of Los Angeles to a faraway place to heal her heart and find her joy. Taylor is sure she’s lost Ridge again, and she needs to lick that wound and give herself time and space.

Surprise! There is no space to be had! It just so happens Taylor and Ridge accidentally bought tickets to the same place. What a coincidence! We’re sure you can see where we’re going.

B&B: A Dutiful Wife

If we were betting people (and, yes, we are), we’d bet most, if not all, of this story will happen off-screen. No one will know Ridge and Taylor meet up, fall in love, and decide to be together forever. As all this goes on, back in Los Angeles, Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) carries her little ray of hope she’ll get her destiny back the day Ridge walks back through the door.

Brooke will be patient and sweet as she sits night after night, pining away for the man she loves — all while turning away every other suitor. No, she doesn’t want Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). No, she simply can’t be with Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan). It has to be Ridge. That dressmaker sure does have a hold on her.

Sadly, when he waltzes back into her world, everything will fall apart.

Bold and the Beautiful: Married, Again

Ridge and Taylor make quite a splash upon their return. They have a good tan, some bright smiles…and shiny wedding rings! The very happy couple announce they are man and wife. And, this time, without outside manipulation or whispers in their ears. They came to this decision all on their own. Yes. All on their own.

Imagine the explosions that will happen all around town if this goes down. Brooke should just go ahead and buy some stock in Kleenex because she’s going to need them. Think this wild speculation could really happen? Let us know in the comments section below.

