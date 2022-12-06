B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation: Ridge And Taylor Return…Married

Soap Hub

A secret Tridge union could spice things up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10hLRw_0jZGwWxJ00
Photo bySoap Hub

Steffy Forrester Finnegan recently announced her parents are out of town, and while B&B spoilers don’t indicate they are together what if they find their way to each other? How would that go — and more importantly — how would that end? Could wedding bells be in Ridge Forrester and Taylor Hayes’s future?

B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation

Picture this; Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) takes off to Europe to get some perspective on his life. No more moaning, no more griping, and no more distractions. He needs to look deep and figure out what he really wants out of life and whom he wants that life with.

Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) does the same. She books it out of Los Angeles to a faraway place to heal her heart and find her joy. Taylor is sure she’s lost Ridge again, and she needs to lick that wound and give herself time and space.

Sign up to get our latest news and spoilers newsletters!

Surprise! There is no space to be had! It just so happens Taylor and Ridge accidentally bought tickets to the same place. What a coincidence! We’re sure you can see where we’re going.

B&B: A Dutiful Wife

If we were betting people (and, yes, we are), we’d bet most, if not all, of this story will happen off-screen. No one will know Ridge and Taylor meet up, fall in love, and decide to be together forever. As all this goes on, back in Los Angeles, Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) carries her little ray of hope she’ll get her destiny back the day Ridge walks back through the door.

Brooke will be patient and sweet as she sits night after night, pining away for the man she loves — all while turning away every other suitor. No, she doesn’t want Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). No, she simply can’t be with Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan). It has to be Ridge. That dressmaker sure does have a hold on her.

Sadly, when he waltzes back into her world, everything will fall apart.

Bold and the Beautiful: Married, Again

Ridge and Taylor make quite a splash upon their return. They have a good tan, some bright smiles…and shiny wedding rings! The very happy couple announce they are man and wife. And, this time, without outside manipulation or whispers in their ears. They came to this decision all on their own. Yes. All on their own.

Imagine the explosions that will happen all around town if this goes down. Brooke should just go ahead and buy some stock in Kleenex because she’s going to need them. Think this wild speculation could really happen? Let us know in the comments section below.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) airs weekdays on CBS. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Los Angeles, check out all the latest that’s been posted on B&B spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.

For more about what’s happening on your favorite soaps, join the conversation over on our Facebook Page, check out our Twitter feed, or look for an update on our Instagram stories. See you over there!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# The Bold and the Beautiful# Soap Operas# Ridge Forrester# Taylor Hayes# Brooke Logan

Comments / 10

Published by

We aim for Soap Hub to always be a place soap fans can come and find all the information they need on the stories, stars, and behind-the-scenes happenings.

Minneapolis, MN
6672 followers

More from Soap Hub

B&B’s Douglas Forrester: Which Parent Should Have Custody?

Time and time again, little Douglas Forrester has proven himself to be the moral compass of his family. For a while, Hope Logan Spencer happily shared custody with his dad Thomas Forrester. However, Thomas’s latest deception — calling Child Protective Services on himself and disguising it to sound like Brooke Logan — might have gone too far.

Read full story
2 comments

Y&R Spoilers For The Week Of December 12: Arguments and Accusations

Find out what juicy drama awaits a plethora of Genoa City denizens. The Y&R spoilers for December 12 – December 16, 2022, tease relationship drama, familial conflict, and so much more. This will be a week you won’t want to miss!

Read full story

GH Spoilers For The Week of December 12: Lies, Secrets, and Rage

Find out what juicy drama awaits a plethora of Port Charles denizens. The GH spoilers for December 12 – December 16, 2022, tease raging against an innocent-ish bystander, shocking subterfuge, and so much more. You won’t want to miss this all-new week.

Read full story
2 comments

DAYS Spoilers For the Week of December 12: Jealousy and A Murder Plot

Find out what juicy drama awaits a plethora of Salem denizens. The DAYS spoilers for December 12 – December 16, 2022, tease strange bedfellows, a woman on a mission, and so much more. This will be a week you won’t want to miss!

Read full story

DAYS Tell All: Should Johnny DiMera & Wendy Shin Spill the Stefan Secret?

In a series of back-and-forth scenes on Days of our Lives, both Wendy Shin and Johnny DiMera were implored by their family members to keep quiet about their newfound knowledge about Stefan DiMera being brainwashed into forgetting his feelings for Gabi Hernandez. Only a day earlier, they were gung ho to tell all to anybody who would listen. Should they reconsider and remain mum?

Read full story

Soap Hub Wellness Wednesday: Y&R’s James Hyde It’s Never Too Late

James Hyde has words of advice on workout for folks of all ages. Aside from a touch of silver here and there in his hair, James Hyde, who plays Jeremy Stark on The Young and the Restless, looks pretty much the same as he did on Passions, where he played Sam Bennett. Hyde chatted with Soap Hub for this week’s Wellness Wednesday about how he stays fit.

Read full story

B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation: Thomas Forrester Joins The Dark Side

Thomas Forrester is in big trouble with his family, and B&B spoilers tease his position is slipping. He’s no longer the hot mess turned golden child. He’s an outcast, and that’s not going to change any time soon.

Read full story
1 comments

Join General Hospital’s Cynthia Watros For A Soap Hub Fireside Chat

Join us for a Fireside Chat with Cynthia Watros. Soap Hub newsletter subscribers, mark your calendar for Monday, December 12, 2022, at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT. That is when General Hospital star Cynthia Watros will be joining us for a Soap Hub Fireside video chat!

Read full story

DAYS Star Mary Beth Evans Pens Poignant Tribute Upon Her Mom’s Death

The actress honored her amazing mother. It’s one of the hardest things anyone can experience in this life — the loss of your mother. Recently, Days of our Lives star Mary Beth Evans revealed that she lost hers and the tender things she wrote about her will touch your heart.

Read full story

7 Things To Know About Y&R’s James Hyde

Life got increasingly more complicated for Diane on The Young and the Restless when her old pal, Jeremy Stark, suddenly turned up in Genoa City. The dangerous ex-con, who Diane helped send to prison, is being played by daytime veteran James Hyde.

Read full story
1 comments

Soap Hub Travel Tuesday: GH’s Eden McCoy Loves Adventure

Eden McCoy has had many adventures with travel. Josslyn Jacks pretty much sticks close to home on General Hospital but her portrayer, Eden McCoy, loves to see the world outside of Los Angeles. The actress recently chatted with Soap Hub to talk about adventures past and future.

Read full story
3 comments

A Critic’s Review Of The Bold and the Beautiful: Overkill & Dropping The Ball

The author’s opinions are his and his alone. They’re suitably scathing, fairly humorous, and normally bang on target. When it comes to The Bold and the Beautiful, every fan has their own opinion – and Soap Hub is no different. For five days, we sat and watched the good, the bad, and everything in between, and now we offer you a handy review, and a cheeky critique, of B&B’s week that was.

Read full story

A Critic’s Review Of The Young and the Restless: Musical Careers & Rivals

The author’s opinions are his and his alone. They’re suitably scathing, fairly humorous, and normally bang on target. When it comes to The Young and the Restless, every fan has their own opinion – and Soap Hub is no different. For five days, we sat and watched the good, the bad, and everything in between, and now we offer you a handy review, and a cheeky critique, of Y&R’s week that was.

Read full story

A Critic’s Review Of General Hospital: Bittersweet Nostalgia & Endgames

The author’s opinions are his and his alone. They’re suitably scathing, fairly humorous, and normally bang on target. When it comes to General Hospital, every fan has their own opinion – and Soap Hub is no different. For five days, we sat and watched the good, the bad, and everything in between, and now we offer you a handy review, and a cheeky critique, of the GH week that was.

Read full story
1 comments

A Critic’s Review Of Days of our Lives: Couples-Go-Round & Cheeky Dialogue

The author’s opinions are his and his alone. They’re suitably scathing, fairly humorous, and normally bang on target. When it comes to Days of our Lives, every fan has their own opinion – and Soap Hub is no different. For five days we sat and watched the good, the bad, and everything in between, and now we offer you a handy review, and a cheeky critique, of the Days of our Lives week that was.

Read full story
1 comments

B&B Spoilers Video Preview: The Search Begins For Sheila Carter

The truth is coming out about Sheila. The B&B spoilers video promo for December 5 – December 9, 2022, is here! Find out what your favorite Los Angeles players are up to this coming week!

Read full story
1 comments

Y&R Spoilers Video Preview: Danger Comes Knocking For Diane

The Y&R spoilers preview for December 5 – December 9, is here! Find out what your favorite Genoa City players are up to this coming week!. Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) thinks she has the upper hand. Well, Diane, think again. Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) has made a phone call that will ruin her entire life. She’s gotten ahold of a man from Diane’s past who is sure to bring her down.

Read full story

GH Spoilers Video Preview: The Plot To Get Victor Cassadine Heats Up

Your GH spoilers video promo for December 5 – December 9, is here! Find out what the Port Charles power players are plotting this week. Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) is a thorn in everyone’s side and the good (and bad) people of Port Charles are done with him. It’s time to get rid of him once and for all. Mac Scorpio (John J. York) warns Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) his father is going down.

Read full story

DAYS Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Sex, Surprises, and A Holiday Treat

Find out what’s in store this coming week for your Salem favorites. Between the sheets and behind bars, things are getting hot in Salem. The DAYS spoilers video promo is featuring lots of sex and surprises this week. Plus, the soap is planning an upcoming holiday special that will delight viewers.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy