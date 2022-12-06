7 Things To Know About Y&R’s James Hyde

These facts may just surprise you!

Life got increasingly more complicated for Diane on The Young and the Restless when her old pal, Jeremy Stark, suddenly turned up in Genoa City. The dangerous ex-con, who Diane helped send to prison, is being played by daytime veteran James Hyde.

Actor, dancer, and former fashion model, Hyde was born and raised in Lancaster, Ohio. After finishing high school, he joined the military and ended up being discovered by a modeling agent in Hawaii. It led to a career that took him around the globe and working for top designers before he eventually segued to acting.

Want to learn more about the actor? Here are seven things to know about James Hyde.

1. A career in soaps seemed to be Hyde’s destiny. He won an open casting call for Sunset Beach in 1996, and ended up appearing in promos for the show. The following year he was cast as Neil Johansson on Another World. In 1999, he landed the short-term role as Liam on As the World Turns before nabbing the contract role of chief of police, Sam Bennett, on Passions.

2. Hyde was picked as a dancer for the British band Dead or Alive and toured with them in 1987, 1989, and 1990. He appeared in their concert film Rip It Up Live, as well as their music videos for Turn Around & Count 2 Ten, Come Home With Me Baby, and Your Sweetness is Your Weakness.

3. He appeared on the September 2002 cover of Playgirl magazine. What was he wearing? He posed in Calvin Klein briefs.

4. After Passions went off the air, Hyde produced and starred in his own reality series, James Hyde Steals the Show. It streamed for two seasons on Crackle and featured Hyde traveling the globe to discover the world’s most intriguing entertainers and trying his luck at their unique skills.

5. Hyde’s resume boasts some impressive credits. Among them, he stars as Martin Ross in the hit Netflix series Monarca, which is produced by Salma Hayek’s Ventanarosa. He was also featured in the 2021 thriller Dutch, directed by Preston A. Whitmore and based on the 2003 novel by Terri Woods.

6. He also works as a realtor for Pacific Union in Los Angeles. He even has his own Facebook page, James Hyde Homes.

7. You can follow Hyde on Instagram at @jameshydeofficial, where he has over 30,000 followers.

