Soap Hub Travel Tuesday: GH’s Eden McCoy Loves Adventure

Eden McCoy has had many adventures with travel.

Photo by Soap Hub

Josslyn Jacks pretty much sticks close to home on General Hospital but her portrayer, Eden McCoy, loves to see the world outside of Los Angeles. The actress recently chatted with Soap Hub to talk about adventures past and future.

Eden McCoy — Making Time to Travel

Eden McCoy has seen parts of the world, and she hopes to see even more. Soap Hub talked to the fan-favorite about her travel escapades and habits. Find out what McCoy thinks about all things travel — from dream destinations to over/underpacking!

Soap Hub: Where is your dream place to visit?

Eden McCoy: As of now, I think about visiting Italy a lot. I’ve watched a few movies lately that were set in Italy, and Tuscany looks absolutely magical. The food, the beautiful villas, it seems like it would all be very relaxing.

Sign up to get our latest news and spoilers newsletters!

Soap Hub: What has been your favorite place you’ve visited so far, and what inspired you to go there?

Eden McCoy: I went to Ibiza twice this summer with my boyfriend, and it is now my favorite vacation spot! He’s from Spain, and he and his friends visit Ibiza often, so he was excited to show it to me.

Soap Hub: If someone else were to go there, what places/sites would you tell them they must be sure to see while there?

Eden McCoy: El Beso beach club in Formentera is amazing for people-watching, and downtown/old town Ibiza has the most charming shops I’ve ever seen.

Soap Hub: Recommendations for where to stay or where to go for food?

Eden McCoy: Honestly, the food is amazing anywhere on the island that you go. We mostly ate at little beach clubs right on the sand. Spain is known for its seafood, so if you’re a seafood lover, you’re in good hands. I had the privilege of staying with locals while I was there, and I loved every meal.

Soap Hub: How did traveling there make you feel?

Eden McCoy: Completely free and adventurous. I loved how I barely knew anyone when I arrived, and it was wonderful how everyone I met was so open and friendly. L.A. is home, but it’s great to get out of there once in a while and recharge into a radically different environment.

Soap Hub: Did it change you at all?

Eden McCoy: It made me very grateful for nature and that there are still places that seem unspoiled and authentic — the natural landscape and the sea in Ibiza are breathtaking.

Soap Hub: How many suitcases do you bring? Are you a light packer or pack way more than necessary?

Eden McCoy: Unfortunately, I am an over-packer. I always think I’m going to need a lot of outfits, and when I get where I’m going I just wind up wearing the same favorites over and over. I’m working on it, though — I’m planning a trip to Europe in December, and I’m determined not to check any luggage! Wish me luck.

Soap Hub: Funniest travel story?

Eden McCoy: Well, I don’t know how funny it is, but I was unaware of how quickly I blew through the data allowance on the international cellular plan I bought for my phone. Let’s just say I’ve never seen a bigger phone bill than the one I got when I returned home. It wasn’t pretty!

Soap Hub: The most unusual food you have tried, and where was it from?

Eden McCoy: I tried octopus and oysters for the first time while in Spain! I didn’t hate them, but I didn’t love them either!

General Hospital (GH) airs weekdays on ABC. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Port Charles, check out all the latest that’s been posted on GH spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.

The best place for true soap fans to be is our Facebook groups. Have you joined? If you love soap spoilers, gossip, and fans as dedicated as yourself, check out Days of our Lives Fans, General Hospital Exclusive, The Young and the Restless, and The Bold and the Beautiful Fans.