B&B Spoilers Video Preview: The Search Begins For Sheila Carter

The truth is coming out about Sheila.

The B&B spoilers video promo for December 5 – December 9, 2022, is here! Find out what your favorite Los Angeles players are up to this coming week!

B&B Spoilers Video Preview

Finn (Tanner Novlan) delivers a shocking blow to his wife when he announces his mother is alive. Should they be surprised Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) staged her death? Probably not. At least now they know. So, now what? Well, a search is on, that’s what! Finn is intent on finding Sheila.

Finn and Steffy Forrester Finnegan (Jacqueline MacInnes Woods) show up at Deacon Sharpe’s (Sean Kanan) door looking for information. Does he know anything? Does he know where she is? Deacon covers, of course, but once they are out the door, he has a few things to say to his lover.

Deacon loses it and goes off on her about how much trouble they are in. “Do you hear that sound,” he yells. “That’s the walls closing in, babe!” See it all for yourself in the sneak peek video below.

The Bold and the Beautiful History

B&B made its debut in 1987 and introduced glitz and glamor to daytime soap operas. It has outlasted other soaps to become a mainstay for many households. Needless to say, three decades of storylines with the backdrop of the fashion world setting the stage for epic romances have kept viewers locked in and wanting more.

From the first decades with Stephanie Forrester’s (Susan Flannery) iron grip on her family to Sheila Carter’s (Kimberlin Brown) evil schemes to the epic love story of Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) that continues to this day, B&B knows how to entertain and keep fans coming back for more.

B&B Spoilers: Bringing the Drama

More than 30 years of gripping drama as well as love in the afternoon have kept this CBS daytime soap on the air and winning Daytime Emmys. Epic romances, dynamic love triangles, and fashion showdowns have enthralled viewers over the years.

