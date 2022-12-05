Y&R Spoilers Video Preview: Danger Comes Knocking For Diane

Diane’s in big trouble now!

Photo by Soap Hub

The Y&R spoilers preview for December 5 – December 9, is here! Find out what your favorite Genoa City players are up to this coming week!

Y&R Spoilers Preview

Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) thinks she has the upper hand. Well, Diane, think again. Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) has made a phone call that will ruin her entire life. She’s gotten ahold of a man from Diane’s past who is sure to bring her down.

While calling in Jeremy Stark (James Hyde) seems like a good idea, is it? Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) certainly doesn’t think so. He doesn’t like anything about this whole mess or how the ladies are treating Diane. He goes after Phyllis and warns her what will happen if anyone he loves is harmed in any way by her schemes.

Also shocked is Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle). “You’re responsible for bringing a criminal to town?” She asks her mom. Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) is certainly not pleased with how it’s all turned out! Elsewhere, Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) warns the threat is real! See it all for yourself in the sneak peek video below.

The Young and the Restless History

Y&R made its debut in 1973 and introduced more sexual undertones and younger characters to daytime soap operas. It has outlasted other soaps to become a mainstay for many households. Needless to say, four decades of storylines have kept viewers locked in.

From Victor Newman’s (Eric Braeden) family machinations to Traci Abbott’s (Beth Maitland) heart to the complicated love story of Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) and Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford), Y&R knows how to entertain and keep fans coming back for more.

Y&R Spoilers: Bringing the Drama

More than 45 years of gripping drama as well as love in the afternoon have kept this CBS daytime soap on the air and winning Daytime Emmys. It was created by William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell and is currently written by Josh Griffith.

The Young and the Restless (YR) airs weekdays on CBS. Check your local listings for airtimes.

