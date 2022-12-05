GH Spoilers Video Preview: The Plot To Get Victor Cassadine Heats Up

Victor better watch his back!

Photo by Soap Hub

Your GH spoilers video promo for December 5 – December 9, is here! Find out what the Port Charles power players are plotting this week.

GH Spoilers Video Preview

Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) is a thorn in everyone’s side and the good (and bad) people of Port Charles are done with him. It’s time to get rid of him once and for all. Mac Scorpio (John J. York) warns Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) his father is going down.

While Victor plots and schemes, Laura Collins (Genie Francis) and Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) do the same. Laura is at her wit’s end with the maniac and desperate to make the madness end. “We have to stop Victor one and for all,” she tells Robert Scorpio.

Does Victor feel the walls closing in? Sure, a bit. But, as far as he’s concerned, he still has the upper hand and is moving forward. He even gets quite cocky about it as he tells his cohort his plans are still alive, but he’s also lost a big supporter in great nephew Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Alexander Chavez). Will that prove to have been a big mistake?

Meanwhile, Dex Heller (Evan Hofer) puts another of Spencer’s powerful uncles on alert — Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). “Something big is coming,“ he warns. Sonny won’t like that one little bit. See it all for yourself in the sneak peek video below.

General Hospital History

GH made its debut in 1963 and was created by the husband and wife team of Frank and Doris Hursley, taking place at a hospital but in an unnamed city. In fact, the setting wasn’t named as Port Charles until the 1970s. General Hospital is the longest-running soap opera currently on air.

From legendary Laura’s (Genie Francis) four decades on and off and back on as the show’s leading heroine, to Anna Devane’s (Finola Hughes) super spy exploits, to Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) and his mobster activities, GH certainly knows how to please their viewers.

GH Spoilers: Bringing the Drama

More than five decades of gripping drama as well as love in the afternoon have kept this ABC daytime soap on the air and winning Daytime Emmys. Epic romances, action-adventure stories, and love on the run have enthralled viewers over the years.

General Hospital (GH) airs weekdays on ABC. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Port Charles, check out all the latest that’s been posted on GH spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.

