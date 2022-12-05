DAYS Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Sex, Surprises, and A Holiday Treat

Find out what’s in store this coming week for your Salem favorites.

Photo by Soap Hub

Between the sheets and behind bars, things are getting hot in Salem. The DAYS spoilers video promo is featuring lots of sex and surprises this week. Plus, the soap is planning an upcoming holiday special that will delight viewers.

DAYS Spoilers Video Preview

Here’s your Days of our Lives spoilers video preview for the week of December 5 – December 9, 2022, along with a teaser about a very special Christmas Day episode. And there’s good news for Kristian Alfonso fans. Hope Williams Brady will be part of it.

DOOL Spoilers: Jail Birds

Salem lock-up has a couple of unlikely new inmates. One of them is Governor-elect Paulina Price Carver (Jackee Harry), who can’t help but notice the good-looking man in the cell across from her. “Handsome,” she calls out. “What you in for?” The guy rolls over in his bunk, and it’s Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) – as in the former priest.

Sign up to get our latest news and spoilers newsletters!

DAYS Spoilers: News and Blues

Sonny Kirkiaks (Zach Tinker) is sad to learn his anticipated happy family Christmas will be lacking. “Will isn’t coming home for Christmas,” he tells someone in Horton Square.

Meanwhile, Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart) hears something from Gwen Rizczech (Emily O’Brien), and whatever it is, it makes him gasp in surprise.

Days of our Lives: Flowers and Foreplay

Alex Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson) continues to woo Stephanie Johnson (Abigail Klein). In fact, he shows up at her door with a beautiful bouquet of flowers. She accepts them with a smile, and then the duo share cocktails.

“I just get the sense that you’re a man who likes being on top,” Stephanie tells him, before blushing and realizing the double entendre. Alex is speechless, and Stephanie admits, “That came out wrong.” Later, the pair end up kissing passionately, and Stephanie starts taking off Alex’s shirt. Is it the night Alex has been waiting for?

Days of our Lives Spoilers: Familiar Bedfellows

Meanwhile, a couple of former lovers end up between the sheets again. Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) wakes up in EJ DiMera’s (Dan Feuerriegel) bed and can’t quite believe it. So she peeks under the sheets to presumably check if she’s dressed or naked. By the smile on EJ’s face, it’s the latter. “Oh. Oh my God,” bemoans Nicole.

12 Days of Christmas

Plus, there’s even more to watch. Apparently, the soap will run a special 12 Days of Christmas segment airing on December 25. It will feature your favorite characters, from John Black (Drake Hogestyn) to Kayla Brady Johnson (Mary Beth Evans) to Hope Williams Brady (Kristian Alfonso), recalling their family holiday scenes. See it all for yourself in the promo below.

Days of our Lives (DOOL) airs weekdays on Peacock+ in the U.S. and The W Network or Global TV App in Canada. For more about what’s coming up in Salem, check out all the latest that’s been posted on DAYS spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.

For more about what’s happening on your favorite soaps, join the conversation over on our Facebook Page, check out our Twitter feed, or look for an update on our Instagram stories. See you over there!