Ace Father-Son Duo Tops at Driving Drama on The Bold and the Beautiful

Soap Hub

These two know how to up the stakes and deliver in a big way!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hgwWG_0jVWxKD400
Photo bySoap Hub

Ridge Forrester and Eric Forrester? Nope. Bill Spencer and Liam Spencer or Wyatt Spencer? Nah. The ace father-son duo tops at driving drama on The Bold and the Beautiful is sweet Douglas Forrester and his diabolical dad, Thomas Forrester.

Bold and the Beautiful: Like Father, Not Like Son

Young Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) is the yin to Thomas’s (Matthew Atkinson) yang; the good to his dastardly; the sane to his off-the-rails lunacy. And, fortunately, every time his devious dad does something oh-so-wrong, Douglas is there to right things.

B&B: Dynamic Dynamics

What makes this duo so good is the genuine love between them. For all his faults, Thomas truly loves Douglas. And despite those faults, Douglas loves Thomas too. That’s what makes the dynamic between them so interesting, and the dramatic plots they’re involved in so intriguing. Douglas never really wants to out his dad as an evildoer, but his sense of right and wrong always prevails. And, in the end, the kid ends up setting things straight.

Bold and the Beautiful: Phoebe Is Beth

It started years ago when Douglas realized that Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) adopted baby girl was actually Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) and Liam’s (Scott Clifton) believed-dead biological daughter, after hearing Thomas rambling to himself about it. A few weeks later, the kid revealed the truth, announcing “Phoebe is Beth” to Liam. Ultimately, Douglas saved the day, Beth was reunited with her parents, and all was made right.

B&B: App for That

A recent story turn had Douglas uncover another of his dad’s twisted schemes: Thomas calling Child Protective Services on himself, by pretending to be Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) via a voice-altering app on his son’s phone. Thomas set the plot in motion to separate Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke, so his father would reunite with his mom, Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen). But, yet again, brainy Douglas figured things out the night before Ridge and Taylor’s wedding day.

Douglas confronted Thomas, who urged his son to keep quiet. Although he tried to oblige, Douglas couldn’t help feeling sorry for Grandma Brooke. Ultimately, the kid with a conscience told all to Steffy, who revealed the truth to Ridge, and Ridge and Taylor’s reunion went kaput.

Yet again, Thomas’s calculated scheme went awry, and Douglas saved the day, with The Bold and the Beautiful’s ace father-son team driving all the drama.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) airs weekdays on CBS. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Los Angeles, check out all the latest that’s been posted on B&B spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.

