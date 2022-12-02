Y&R Spoilers For The Week of December 5: Danger, Threats, and Betrayal

Find out what juicy drama awaits a plethora of Genoa City denizens.

The Y&R spoilers for December 5 – December 9, 2022, tease an elementary deduction, a potent plot thickening, and so much more. This will be a week you won’t want to miss!

Y&R Spoilers Highlights

On his way to visit Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope), Nicholas Newman (Joshua Morrow) spies Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) beating a hasty retreat and immediately smells a rat. The state of Sally’s room, not to mention the woman herself leaves Nick to conclude that shenanigans are afoot, and Sally cops to spending the night with her ex.

Her subsequent declaration that the interlude served to convince her that the man she truly wants to be with is Nick is cold comfort indeed.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Money Talks

The sight of Jeremy Stark (James Hyde) and Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) conversing sets Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) on high alert, and Jeremy’s assurances that he’s not there to cause any strife — despite the fact that a little flame-haired birdie told him that Diane is the one responsible for his imprisonment — does little to mollify him.

Jack is further chagrined when Jeremy broaches the topic of finances and readies to pay the villain off to the tune of whatever he demands provided he leaves Genoa City, but Jeremy has other ideas.

Y&R Spoilers: Odds and Ends

In other Y&R news, Nick puts Summer Newman Abbott (Allison Lanier) to the test, Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) works to lift Chelsea Lawson’s (Melissa Claire Egan) spirits, and Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver) works her feminine wiles on a very interested Noah Newman (Rory Gibson). So much for his and Allie Nguyen’s (Kelsey Wang) love story.

Meanwhile, look for Chance Chancellor (Conner Floyd) to make a big, bold move — might it be a literal one that will see him reclaim the Chancellor mansion at Abby Newman Abbott Chancellor (Melissa Ordway) and Dominic’s expense? — and for Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) to have a change of heart.

Finally, Y&R spoilers hint that Ashley Abbott’s (Eileen Davidson) and Phyllis Summers’s (Michelle Stafford) vendetta against Diane is soon to cost them BIG time. The former is poised to lose heretofore close relationship with Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) and the latter whatever ground she may still have with Jack.

