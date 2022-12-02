GH Spoilers For The Week of December 5: Fakers, Schemes, and Sabotage

Find out what juicy drama awaits a plethora of Port Charles denizens.

The GH spoilers for December 5 – December 9, 2022, tease internal debate, purposeful sabotage, and so much more. You won’t want to miss this all-new week.

GH Spoilers Highlights

Having lost what little ground he gained with Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud), as well as the multi-million-dollar fortune that he stood to inherit as Leopold Taub’s supposed heir, Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) comes to seriously regret his decision to conceal his natural connection to Mac Scorpio (John J. York).

That regret is further compounded when it’s Mac who saddles up to Cody and updates him on the “permeant loss” of the much-prized necklace and joins him in drinking away his sorrows. Will this be the catalyst for Cody to come clean? And if Cody does come clean, will Mac welcome him into the fold with open arms, or resent the subterfuge that his son deployed in the hopes of gaining a fortune?

General Hospital Spoilers: Traitor In Their Midst

Unaware of the implications of her actions, Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) resolves to sabotage Drew Cain’s (Cameron Mathison) seemingly successful efforts to locate Willow Tait’s (Katelyn MacMullen) biological parents.

GH Spoilers: Odds and Ends

In other GH spoilers news, Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) delivers a surprise, Ava Jerome Cassadine (Maura West) pays Ryan Chamberlin (Jon Lindstrom) a visit, Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) jumps to the wrong conclusion, Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma) finds himself put on notice, and Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) calls Esme Prince’s (Avery Kristen Pohl) bluff — and not for the first time.

Meanwhile, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) puts an already overtaxed and pressured Dex Heller (Evan Hoffer) on notice, and Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) works overtime to ingratiate herself with Dex’s would-be girlfriend Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy).

Finally, General Hospital spoilers have Felicia Scorpio (Kristina Wagner) getting worrisome news — might Holly Scorpio (Emma Samms) have failed in her mission to locate and retrieve Ethan Lovett (Nathan Parsons)? — and Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton) spies something altogether shocking!

General Hospital (GH) airs weekdays on ABC. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Port Charles, check out all the latest that’s been posted on GH spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.

