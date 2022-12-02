DAYS Spoilers For the Week of December 5: Taunts, Anger, and Shocks

Soap Hub

Find out what juicy drama awaits a plethora of Salem denizens.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F79ZG_0jVWoYrH00
Photo bySoap Hub

The DAYS spoilers for December 5 – December 9, 2022, tease two miserable individuals basking in each other’s company, harsh accusations, harsher truths, and so much more. This will be a week you won’t want to miss!

DAYS Spoilers Highlights

After running into each other at the local watering hole, Nicole Walker Soon-To-No-Longer-Be-Hernandez (Arianne Zucker) and EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel) decide to drown their sorrows together. The sight of the two drives Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) to distraction, and EJ’s subsequent taunts lead him to let his fists do the talking — a decision which results in his jailing!

The next morning, Nicole awakens in EJ’s bed — and not for the first time — though he assures her that nothing untoward transpired between them. (Thank goodness for small favors.) Furthermore, EJ assures that he’ll see to it that Eric is freed from his predicament, then issues her and Holly an invitation to reside in the DiMera manse.

Sign up to get our latest news and spoilers newsletters!

Sometime later, once Nicole has taken her leave, EJ finds himself coming face-to-face with the last person he expected to see — but be they friend or foe? Ava Vitali (Tamara Braun), back to finish what she started the night she came at EJ with a gun, or Susan Banks (Stacy Haiduk), alive and well and desperate to reunite with her baby boy?

Days of our Lives Spoilers: Child’s Play

What Rachel Black (Finley Rose Slater) really wants for Christmas is to see her parents joined in holy wedlock in a massive white wedding, but Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) gently breaks it to her that she’s going to be sorely disappointed. Post-heart-to-heart, Brady tears into Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk), so sure is he that his duplicitous ex — and current townhouse-mate — is the one who planted the idea in their daughter’s head in the first place.

Kristen denies the accusation, wonders how Brady could think so little of her, then pointedly points out that she could force the issue if she so chose to. After all, Marlena Evans Black (Deidre Hall), Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow), and Kayla Brady Johnson (Mary Beth Evans) are still reliant on a second dose of that cure-all that Dr. Wilhelm Rolf (Richard Wharton) concocted, and she’s the only one who knows how to get her mitts on it. Well, that’s Brady well and truly told!

DAYS Spoilers: Odds and Ends

In other DAYS news, Abe Carver (James Reynolds) is pressured to step down as mayor, Chanel Dupree (Raven Bowens) finds Sweet Bits covered in taunting graffiti, and Stefan O. DiMera (Brandon Barash) puts Li Shin (Remington Hoffman) in the hot seat with questions concerning Johnny DiMera (Carson Boatman) and Wendy Shin’s (Victoria Grace) trip to Jakarta.

Meanwhile, things between besotted Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn), Stephanie Jonson (Abigail Klein), and Alexander Neil Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson) grow ever complicated.

Finally, DAYS spoilers hint that Xander Cook’s (Paul Telfer) comeuppance — for kidnapping Susan Banks (Stacy Haiduk) and trussing up Bonnie Lockhart Kiriakis (Judi Evans) — is close at hand and that it’ll come courtesy of a well-intentioned Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth).

In case you missed it, mornings on Soap Hub are for commentary or wild speculation about Days of our Lives’ current stories — where they’re going, how they’re doing, and sometimes just what we’re hoping we will see in the near future in Salem. We’re particularly fond of this one, so please click here to read it.

Days of our Lives (DOOL) airs weekdays on Peacock+ in the U.S. and The W Network or Global TV App in Canada. For more about what’s coming up in Salem, check out all the latest that’s been posted on DAYS spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.

For more about what’s happening on your favorite soaps, join the conversation over on our Facebook Page, check out our Twitter feed, or look for an update on our Instagram stories. See you over there!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Days of our Lives# Soap Operas# EJ DiMera# Ava Vitali# Brady Black

Comments / 0

Published by

We aim for Soap Hub to always be a place soap fans can come and find all the information they need on the stories, stars, and behind-the-scenes happenings.

Minneapolis, MN
6665 followers

More from Soap Hub

DAYS Tell All: Should Johnny DiMera & Wendy Shin Spill the Stefan Secret?

In a series of back-and-forth scenes on Days of our Lives, both Wendy Shin and Johnny DiMera were implored by their family members to keep quiet about their newfound knowledge about Stefan DiMera being brainwashed into forgetting his feelings for Gabi Hernandez. Only a day earlier, they were gung ho to tell all to anybody who would listen. Should they reconsider and remain mum?

Read full story

Soap Hub Wellness Wednesday: Y&R’s James Hyde It’s Never Too Late

James Hyde has words of advice on workout for folks of all ages. Aside from a touch of silver here and there in his hair, James Hyde, who plays Jeremy Stark on The Young and the Restless, looks pretty much the same as he did on Passions, where he played Sam Bennett. Hyde chatted with Soap Hub for this week’s Wellness Wednesday about how he stays fit.

Read full story

B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation: Thomas Forrester Joins The Dark Side

Thomas Forrester is in big trouble with his family, and B&B spoilers tease his position is slipping. He’s no longer the hot mess turned golden child. He’s an outcast, and that’s not going to change any time soon.

Read full story

Join General Hospital’s Cynthia Watros For A Soap Hub Fireside Chat

Join us for a Fireside Chat with Cynthia Watros. Soap Hub newsletter subscribers, mark your calendar for Monday, December 12, 2022, at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT. That is when General Hospital star Cynthia Watros will be joining us for a Soap Hub Fireside video chat!

Read full story

DAYS Star Mary Beth Evans Pens Poignant Tribute Upon Her Mom’s Death

The actress honored her amazing mother. It’s one of the hardest things anyone can experience in this life — the loss of your mother. Recently, Days of our Lives star Mary Beth Evans revealed that she lost hers and the tender things she wrote about her will touch your heart.

Read full story

B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation: Ridge And Taylor Return…Married

A secret Tridge union could spice things up. Steffy Forrester Finnegan recently announced her parents are out of town, and while B&B spoilers don’t indicate they are together what if they find their way to each other? How would that go — and more importantly — how would that end? Could wedding bells be in Ridge Forrester and Taylor Hayes’s future?

Read full story
5 comments

7 Things To Know About Y&R’s James Hyde

Life got increasingly more complicated for Diane on The Young and the Restless when her old pal, Jeremy Stark, suddenly turned up in Genoa City. The dangerous ex-con, who Diane helped send to prison, is being played by daytime veteran James Hyde.

Read full story
1 comments

Soap Hub Travel Tuesday: GH’s Eden McCoy Loves Adventure

Eden McCoy has had many adventures with travel. Josslyn Jacks pretty much sticks close to home on General Hospital but her portrayer, Eden McCoy, loves to see the world outside of Los Angeles. The actress recently chatted with Soap Hub to talk about adventures past and future.

Read full story
2 comments

A Critic’s Review Of The Bold and the Beautiful: Overkill & Dropping The Ball

The author’s opinions are his and his alone. They’re suitably scathing, fairly humorous, and normally bang on target. When it comes to The Bold and the Beautiful, every fan has their own opinion – and Soap Hub is no different. For five days, we sat and watched the good, the bad, and everything in between, and now we offer you a handy review, and a cheeky critique, of B&B’s week that was.

Read full story

A Critic’s Review Of The Young and the Restless: Musical Careers & Rivals

The author’s opinions are his and his alone. They’re suitably scathing, fairly humorous, and normally bang on target. When it comes to The Young and the Restless, every fan has their own opinion – and Soap Hub is no different. For five days, we sat and watched the good, the bad, and everything in between, and now we offer you a handy review, and a cheeky critique, of Y&R’s week that was.

Read full story

A Critic’s Review Of General Hospital: Bittersweet Nostalgia & Endgames

The author’s opinions are his and his alone. They’re suitably scathing, fairly humorous, and normally bang on target. When it comes to General Hospital, every fan has their own opinion – and Soap Hub is no different. For five days, we sat and watched the good, the bad, and everything in between, and now we offer you a handy review, and a cheeky critique, of the GH week that was.

Read full story
1 comments

A Critic’s Review Of Days of our Lives: Couples-Go-Round & Cheeky Dialogue

The author’s opinions are his and his alone. They’re suitably scathing, fairly humorous, and normally bang on target. When it comes to Days of our Lives, every fan has their own opinion – and Soap Hub is no different. For five days we sat and watched the good, the bad, and everything in between, and now we offer you a handy review, and a cheeky critique, of the Days of our Lives week that was.

Read full story
1 comments

B&B Spoilers Video Preview: The Search Begins For Sheila Carter

The truth is coming out about Sheila. The B&B spoilers video promo for December 5 – December 9, 2022, is here! Find out what your favorite Los Angeles players are up to this coming week!

Read full story
1 comments

Y&R Spoilers Video Preview: Danger Comes Knocking For Diane

The Y&R spoilers preview for December 5 – December 9, is here! Find out what your favorite Genoa City players are up to this coming week!. Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) thinks she has the upper hand. Well, Diane, think again. Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) has made a phone call that will ruin her entire life. She’s gotten ahold of a man from Diane’s past who is sure to bring her down.

Read full story

GH Spoilers Video Preview: The Plot To Get Victor Cassadine Heats Up

Your GH spoilers video promo for December 5 – December 9, is here! Find out what the Port Charles power players are plotting this week. Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) is a thorn in everyone’s side and the good (and bad) people of Port Charles are done with him. It’s time to get rid of him once and for all. Mac Scorpio (John J. York) warns Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) his father is going down.

Read full story

DAYS Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Sex, Surprises, and A Holiday Treat

Find out what’s in store this coming week for your Salem favorites. Between the sheets and behind bars, things are getting hot in Salem. The DAYS spoilers video promo is featuring lots of sex and surprises this week. Plus, the soap is planning an upcoming holiday special that will delight viewers.

Read full story

Ace Father-Son Duo Tops at Driving Drama on The Bold and the Beautiful

These two know how to up the stakes and deliver in a big way!. Ridge Forrester and Eric Forrester? Nope. Bill Spencer and Liam Spencer or Wyatt Spencer? Nah. The ace father-son duo tops at driving drama on The Bold and the Beautiful is sweet Douglas Forrester and his diabolical dad, Thomas Forrester.

Read full story
1 comments

Y&R Spoilers For The Week of December 5: Danger, Threats, and Betrayal

Find out what juicy drama awaits a plethora of Genoa City denizens. The Y&R spoilers for December 5 – December 9, 2022, tease an elementary deduction, a potent plot thickening, and so much more. This will be a week you won’t want to miss!

Read full story

GH Spoilers For The Week of December 5: Fakers, Schemes, and Sabotage

Find out what juicy drama awaits a plethora of Port Charles denizens. The GH spoilers for December 5 – December 9, 2022, tease internal debate, purposeful sabotage, and so much more. You won’t want to miss this all-new week.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy