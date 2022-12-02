DAYS Spoilers For the Week of December 5: Taunts, Anger, and Shocks

Find out what juicy drama awaits a plethora of Salem denizens.

Photo by Soap Hub

The DAYS spoilers for December 5 – December 9, 2022, tease two miserable individuals basking in each other’s company, harsh accusations, harsher truths, and so much more. This will be a week you won’t want to miss!

DAYS Spoilers Highlights

After running into each other at the local watering hole, Nicole Walker Soon-To-No-Longer-Be-Hernandez (Arianne Zucker) and EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel) decide to drown their sorrows together. The sight of the two drives Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) to distraction, and EJ’s subsequent taunts lead him to let his fists do the talking — a decision which results in his jailing!

The next morning, Nicole awakens in EJ’s bed — and not for the first time — though he assures her that nothing untoward transpired between them. (Thank goodness for small favors.) Furthermore, EJ assures that he’ll see to it that Eric is freed from his predicament, then issues her and Holly an invitation to reside in the DiMera manse.

Sign up to get our latest news and spoilers newsletters!

Sometime later, once Nicole has taken her leave, EJ finds himself coming face-to-face with the last person he expected to see — but be they friend or foe? Ava Vitali (Tamara Braun), back to finish what she started the night she came at EJ with a gun, or Susan Banks (Stacy Haiduk), alive and well and desperate to reunite with her baby boy?

Days of our Lives Spoilers: Child’s Play

What Rachel Black (Finley Rose Slater) really wants for Christmas is to see her parents joined in holy wedlock in a massive white wedding, but Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) gently breaks it to her that she’s going to be sorely disappointed. Post-heart-to-heart, Brady tears into Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk), so sure is he that his duplicitous ex — and current townhouse-mate — is the one who planted the idea in their daughter’s head in the first place.

Kristen denies the accusation, wonders how Brady could think so little of her, then pointedly points out that she could force the issue if she so chose to. After all, Marlena Evans Black (Deidre Hall), Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow), and Kayla Brady Johnson (Mary Beth Evans) are still reliant on a second dose of that cure-all that Dr. Wilhelm Rolf (Richard Wharton) concocted, and she’s the only one who knows how to get her mitts on it. Well, that’s Brady well and truly told!

DAYS Spoilers: Odds and Ends

In other DAYS news, Abe Carver (James Reynolds) is pressured to step down as mayor, Chanel Dupree (Raven Bowens) finds Sweet Bits covered in taunting graffiti, and Stefan O. DiMera (Brandon Barash) puts Li Shin (Remington Hoffman) in the hot seat with questions concerning Johnny DiMera (Carson Boatman) and Wendy Shin’s (Victoria Grace) trip to Jakarta.

Meanwhile, things between besotted Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn), Stephanie Jonson (Abigail Klein), and Alexander Neil Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson) grow ever complicated.

Finally, DAYS spoilers hint that Xander Cook’s (Paul Telfer) comeuppance — for kidnapping Susan Banks (Stacy Haiduk) and trussing up Bonnie Lockhart Kiriakis (Judi Evans) — is close at hand and that it’ll come courtesy of a well-intentioned Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth).

In case you missed it, mornings on Soap Hub are for commentary or wild speculation about Days of our Lives’ current stories — where they’re going, how they’re doing, and sometimes just what we’re hoping we will see in the near future in Salem. We’re particularly fond of this one, so please click here to read it.

Days of our Lives (DOOL) airs weekdays on Peacock+ in the U.S. and The W Network or Global TV App in Canada. For more about what’s coming up in Salem, check out all the latest that’s been posted on DAYS spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.

For more about what’s happening on your favorite soaps, join the conversation over on our Facebook Page, check out our Twitter feed, or look for an update on our Instagram stories. See you over there!